SP Even Claiming Credit for Work It Hasn't Done; BJP Will Get over 350 Seats in UP Polls: Noida MLA

The Samajwadi Party is trying to claim credit even for work it has not done in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Noida legislator Pankaj Singh told News18 in an interview, while asserting that his party will bag more than 350 of the 403 assembly seats in the upcoming 2022 state election. The BJP vice president from UP, who was seen helping people during the brutal second wave of Covid this year, believes that not everything one does should be put out on social media. Taking on the SP for claiming credit for several development projects, Singh said if the opposition party had really done work then it would not have been out of power.

“I think in any profession, honesty is quite important. When you are working in the public sector then one should not think about credit and work with dedication instead," he told News18. “As far as the Samajwadi Party is concerned, they want to take credit even for the work they never did. This goes against the basic principle of social work and that is why they have lost credibility. Had they worked for the people, they would have been in power. But today they are fighting for their own survival."

On the BJP’s preparations for the UP polls to be held early next year, the MLA said the organisation of the party has been consistently working on the ground. “A lot of public outreach programmes have also been running. Apart from this, we have also been meeting people through membership drives. The organisation has been strengthening the party at the zonal and booth levels and we even have panna pramukhs who take care of each page of the voter list," he said. “Also, the development work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath makes the party more confident for the upcoming election. We are going to cross 350 seats as the youth have decided to elect the BJP government once again. In fact, there was a slogan given in a youth programme, ‘Abki Bar 350 Par’ (This time we will cross 350)."

Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ is under growing pressure to resign over his jailed son, who is accused of running over protesting farmers in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri. However, Singh said, “I think our government in UP has already set up an SIT for the investigation of the entire matter. Whatever comes out in the investigation will be followed by proper legal action accordingly. But taking political mileage on every issue is a habit of the Congress, SP and BSP. They have lost credibility among the public and that is why they are always looking for an issue. However, the BJP government has ensured fair investigation in the case and law will take its own course."

Asked if he had any regrets on not getting a ministerial berth in the Yogi cabinet even after 18 years of working for the party, Singh said he was in fact thankful to the party for being given the posts of youth wing president and then secretary at a young age.

“Also, I have got a chance to work as a general secretary of the BJP for a long time and now I am the vice president of UP BJP along with being the MLA from Noida. I am also the incharge for the youth wing of the state and am also taking care of the training cell of the BJP, which is an integral part of the party," he said. “I am thankful to the party in every way and satisfied with the leadership that I was given a chance to work for the party for such a long time."

On his assistance to people during the Covid crisis, the BJP leader said he doesn’t like showing off on social media. “What I did was in the capacity of a responsible citizen and MLA of Noida. You must have noticed that I have never shared such things on Twitter or Facebook. I am doing whatever I can do for my people without any hype or publicity and I think people across the country have helped each other during corona times, which has eventually helped the country in controlling the pandemic. The common people extended help along with the government and that is why we are able to minimise the impact of Covid-19," he said.

With apprehensions growing of a possible third wave of Covid fuelled by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, the BJP leader said preparations to deal with such a situation are in full swing. “We have held discussions with the administration and we have increased the number of hospitals, beds, etc. Also, oxygen plants have been set up along with increasing the availability of concentrators so that there is no shortage of oxygen at any time," he said. “We are fully prepared, but we pray to God that no such wave comes. Also, I would like to request people to follow Covid guidelines in order to avoid any more waves."

