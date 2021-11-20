SP Flays BJP as Home Minister Amit Shah Shares Stage with MoS Ajay Mishra at Police Event in Lucknow

The Samajwadi Party tore into the Bharatiya Janata Party as Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared the stage with his MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son is the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, on the inaugural day of All India DGP in Lucknow on Friday.

SP spokesperson and MLC Sunil Singh Sajan, in a tweet, hit out at Shah saying, “Amit Shah, who can see criminals from binoculars, shared the stage with their ‘father’ at DG conference in Lucknow. When the Home Minister of the country is sharing a stage with the father of a criminal, then what is the meaning of police in front of criminals and why is such DG conference needed at all, Modi ‘ji’?"

Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish is the prime accused in the Lakhimpur case where farmers were mowed down under vehicles. Ashish, along with his aides, is currently in jail. The opposition parties have been demanding the removal of the Union MoS for a fair investigation into the matter.

Earlier on Saturday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, too, had shot a letter to PM Modi, asking not to share the stage with Ajay Mishra and reiterated the demand to remove him from his post to ensure families of farmers get a fair probe.

“You are the Prime Minister of the country and you must be understanding your responsibility towards farmers very well. Yesterday while addressing the nation you had said you are repealing the laws in farmers’ interest with true intent and pure heart. If this is all true, then you should ensure justice for the families of the deceased farmers in Lakhimpur. However, Ajay Mishra Teni continues to serve as Minister in your government. If you share the stage with him in the DGP conference then a message will go to the families of the victims that you are standing with those shielding the murderers," Gandhi wrote in her letter.

“This will be an insult to those 700 farmers as well who lost their lives during the farmers’ protest," she added.

“If you have pure intent towards the farmers of the country, then don’t share the stage with Union MoS and instead remove him from his post. You should also take back the cases against the farmers of the country and must ensure financial aid for the martyred farmers," stated Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in her letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

