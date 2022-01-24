SP Propaganda That BJP Doesn't Work for Muslims Trashed Now, Says NDA's First Muslim Candidate for UP Polls

Haider Ali Khan, BJP ally Apna Dal’s candidate from Swar Assembly seat, is the National Democratic Alliance’s first Muslim nominee for Uttar Pradesh elections 2022.

Hailing from the royal family of Rampur, Khan was earlier named in the Congress’ list of candidates, but jumped ship recently and will now be contesting on an Apna Dal ticket. The switch has set political circles abuzz since his father Nawaz Kazim Ali Khan is still with the Congress and is the grand old party’s candidate from Rampur Assembly seat. Haider’s grandmother Noor Bano has also been a Congress MP.

Speaking to News18.com, Haider Ali Khan said the notion that the NDA doesn’t work for Muslims is misguided and wrong. “I am honoured and I would like to thank my party leader Anupriya Patel and the BJP leadership for giving me this opportunity. This is a breaking point for people who propagate that the NDA doesn’t work for Muslims. It is the NDA which has fielded me and that is why I am thanking all the people from my party and the BJP as well who decided to field me," he said.

The Swar Assembly seat was earlier held by Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam but his legislature was cancelled after discrepancies were found in his birth certificate. All eyes are now on whether the SP fields Abdullah Azam again, but Haider is ready with a counter campaign.

“The Samajwadi Party had a propaganda that the BJP doesn’t work for Muslims, but it seems that it’s shattered now with my candidature. You have to understand one thing, that in Rampur, Azam Khan used to threaten people that he would send them behind bars in fake cases. With my ticket, the perception of Muslims will change towards the BJP. This is going to make a huge difference and now Muslims will also openly vote for the party, not just in Rampur but everywhere else," he said.

If the Samajwadi Party fields Azam Khan from Rampur seat and his son Abdullah Azam from Swar, then it will be Nawab Kazim Ali Khan taking on Azam Khan in Rampur on a Congress ticket, while his son Haider will be taking on Azam Khan’s son Abdullah from Swar on an Apna Dal ticket.

