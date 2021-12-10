SP Protected Mafia for the Chair, But We Act Against Them However Big the Name: Yogi Adityanath

Our government doesn’t shelter mafia but acts strongly against them, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said in an exclusive interview to News18.com, adding that no mafia will be spared, however big the name.

The UP government has gone after more than 40 big mafia names like Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmed, demolishing and seizing their properties worth Rs 1,800 crore and keeping them behind bars, Yogi Adityanath said.

“We have used bulldozers against the corrupt, criminals and gangsters. If Akhilesh Yadav has a problem with bulldozer, then it signifies his interest in sympathy for criminals and gangsters who have been harassing the poor for years," the CM said, adding that majority people in the state support his party’s stance on mafia.

Adityanath said his government has turned the situation “360 degrees" on the law and order front, and things were different now as his government has taken tough action against the mafia following the “zero tolerance" policy.

“Since the Samajwadi Party didn’t do anything, they are trying to protect the mafia to garner support, but majority is against this and will support us. We don’t carry mafia with us, we take action against them," the CM stressed in the interview.

He took on Akhilesh Yadav, accusing the Samajwadi Party government of “having different priorities" and “always supporting mafia to save their chair". This, Yogi Adityanath claimed, resulted in harassment of poor, industrialists and businessman. “The result being that no fresh investments were coming, per capita income was the lowest, growth rate was poor and unemployment rate was high. Stable law and order in the state now has helped us gain confidence of industrialists and investors. Our government has a stringent law to check crime syndicates who previously harassed industrialists," the CM said.

Yogi said this has ensured a positive environment for businesses to thrive in the state and is the reason global brands like Samsung, Reliance and Microsoft, among others, are setting up industries in the state. “UP has further attracted record investment of almost Rs 11 lakh crore across sectors, out of which almost Rs 5 lakh crore is in the heavy industries and another Rs 5 lakh crore in the MSME sector, thus ensuring jobs for more than 3 million youths in UP," he said.

The CM named alleged mafia names like Mukhtar Ansari, Ateeq Ahmad, Vijay Mishra and Sundar Bhati among the 40 against whom his government has acted. “Our government will build houses for the poor and Dalits on the confiscated land of the mafia. There is no place for those who give patronage to mafia, criminals and other rogue elements in the new Uttar Pradesh of ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’. While we are working towards the welfare of villages, farmers, youth, and development, it is also important to destroy the mafia culture that has become a hindrance to the development of UP," the Chief Minister said.

