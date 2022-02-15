SP Singh Baghel, Who's Contesting Against Akhilesh, Attacked in UP’s Karhal; Dy CM Says SP Goons Behind Incident

The convoy of Union Minister SP Singh Baghel, who is contesting against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal assembly seat in the UP elections, was attacked and pelted with stones in Mainpuri district today. The union minister was returning from a campaign while some villagers began pelting stones at his car in Karhal in Mainpuri.

Sources said that after Baghel was returning from campaigning in Pairar Shahpur, some villagers who were hidden in fields in Atikularpur village began pelting stones at the minister’s convoy.

A mob of over 100 people began attacking the cars with sticks after the convoy stopped. The cars in the convoy were damaged during the incident.

“The incident happened when the minister was passing by Atikullapur when some people attacked the convoy using stones and sticks. As soon as we got the information, the Area Officer and Station Incharge reached the spot and registered a case," UP Police said in a statement.

The honourable minister is safe and the situation is stable, it further said. The minister’s car was in Karhal police station where a crowd of supporters have gathered after the incident.

Meanwhile, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya claimed that SP supporters were behind the incident.

“Attacking the convoy of Union Minister SP Singh Baghel, who is the BJP candidate from Mainpuri’s Karhal assembly constituency, has shown the real character of SP goons. Yesterday, BJP MP Geeta Shakya was also attacked. Strict action was taken against the culprits of both the incidents," Maurya said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Mr Akhilesh Yadav, because of your fear of defeat in this election, you are sending your goons to attack BJP candidate and Union Minister SP Singh Baghel and BJP leaders," he added in another tweet.

Union Minister SP Singh Baghel, who is currently an MP from Agra, is contesting the polls against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in the Karhal seat of Mainpuri district.

Interestingly, Baghel was brought to politics by SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, when he was working as a Sub Inspector in Uttar Pradesh Police.

Karhal will go to polls on February 20 in the third of the seven-phased elections in the state. All eyes are set on this seat as Akhilesh Yadav is the chief ministerial candidate of the opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

