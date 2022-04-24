Akhilesh Yadav Says SP Stands with Azam Khan as Party Delegation 'Denied' Permission to Visit Sitapur Jail

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said his party stands in solidarity with senior party leader Azam Khan who is lodged in the Sitapur jail. His statement came as SP MLA Ravidas Mehrotra alleged that he was not allowed to meet Khan in the district jail.

Speaking to the media, Mehrotra made serious allegations against the jail administration including Khan being kept in barracks for those given the death penalty. “Azam Khan is not well and he is sleeping at the moment. The BJP government has kept Azam Khan in jail for 26 months as part of a conspiracy. Small cases have been filed against them. BJP can get him killed in jail anytime. He (Azam Khan) has been kept in the barracks meant for prisoners who are given the death penalty."

Mehrotra had gone to visit Khan on instructions of the SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav. Refuting the news of any kind of disillusionment of Azam Khan with the Samajwadi Party, Ravidas said, “Azam Khan has always been and will always be with the SP. The party has been standing with Azam Khan and will continue to do so."

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has spoken in favour of Azam Khan and said that the party is firmly standing with Azam Khan. Speaking to the media in Gosaiganj on Sunday, he said, “Samajwadi Party is with Azam Khan and the party will make efforts for his bail." After he was questioned about the SP delegation being denied permission to visit Khan in Sitapur Jail, Yadav said, “I have no information about this."

Recently, the media in charge and a close aide of Azam Khan, Fasahat Ali ‘Shanu’ had accused the SP Chief of ignoring Khan and alleged that the senior was left to die in jail. Many other SP Muslim leaders had also raised questions about the working of the party Sambhal MP Shafiq Ur Rehman Barq.

The dissent uncle of SP Chief, Shivpal Yadav had recently met Azam Khan in the jail and alleges that SP leadership was not doing much for the jailed leader. Shivpal had also stated that had Akhilesh gone on to protest in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi would have taken cognizance of the issue.

