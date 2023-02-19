Home » News » Politics » SP to Launch Campaign on Demand for Caste Census in UP

SP to Launch Campaign on Demand for Caste Census in UP

The campaign coincides with the UP legislature budget session beginning on February 20

IANS

Last Updated: February 19, 2023, 13:08 IST

Lucknow, India

SP president Akhilesh Yadav has declared that the party will raise the issue in the legislature as well. (File Image tweeted by Samajwadi Party)
The Samajwadi Party is apparently in no mood to give up the caste issue which, it believes, will pave the road for its return to power.

The SP will launch a state-wide block-level campaign on February 24 demanding a caste census in Uttar Pradesh. The first phase will end on March 5.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav has declared that the party will raise the issue in the legislature as well.

The SP feels that it can counter BJP’s communal card of 80 versus 20 (80 being Hindus, 20 being Muslims) by promoting 85 versus 15 (85 being OBCs and Dalits and 15 being upper castes).

To underline its new policy, the SP president recently expelled two of its leaders Roli Mishra and Richa Singh, who had spoken out against SP MLC Swami Prasad Maurya’s objection to verses from Ramcharitmanas.

Both the expelled leaders belong to upper castes.

Though Akhilesh Yadav has indicated to the party leaders that they should refrain from “communal and religious issues", he has no qualms about taking up issues related to backward and Dalit caste groups.

The Samajwadi Party has 109 MLAs and nine MLCs in the UP legislature and SP’s focus in the budget session will be on issues that include caste census, law and order, crime against women, unemployment and price rise.

The SP members have been told to attack the government over “bulldozers" in view of the death of a woman and her daughter during an anti-encroachment drive in Kanpur Dehat on February 13.

The SP camp has indicated that “the party legislators will vehemently protest both outside and inside the legislature against the government."

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

