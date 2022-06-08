SP Was Trying to Save Waliullah Who Got Death Sentence for Varanasi Blasts: Girish Chandra Yadav

Launching a fierce attack on Samajwadi Party for “sheltering, supporting goons and mafia", Uttar Pradesh minister Girish Chandra Yadav said the SP left no stone unturned to protect Waliullah Khan, who was sentenced to death for his role in the 2006 Varanasi serial blasts.

“There was no doubt that the Akhilesh Yadav-led party gave protection to the mafia and terrorists," said Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sports and Youth Welfare Girish Chandra Yadav.

“The SP has a history of supporting and defending goons, mafia and those who spread terror," he said, adding the SP was trying to save Khan.

Yadav said when the SP was in power, only the mafia used to run the police stations in Uttar Pradesh. “The common man did not even have the courage to enter the police station."

Under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, the situation has turned “360 degrees" on the law and order front.

“Today goons, mafia, and terrorists are either in jail or on bail," he said.

“Our government doesn’t shelter mafia, but acts against them. Now, the goons and mafia do not have the courage to spread terror and anarchy in the state. The public knows very well what name can be given to a party supporting terrorists," he said.

