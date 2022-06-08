Home » News » Politics » SP Was Trying to Save Waliullah Who Got Death Sentence for Varanasi Blasts: Girish Chandra Yadav

Girish Chandra Yadav said when the SP was in power, only the mafia used to run the police stations in UP. (Twitter)
“The SP has a history of supporting and defending goons, mafia and those who spread terror,” he said, adding the SP was trying to save Khan

Qazi Faraz Ahmad| News18.com
New Delhi // Updated: June 08, 2022, 20:49 IST

Launching a fierce attack on Samajwadi Party for “sheltering, supporting goons and mafia", Uttar Pradesh minister Girish Chandra Yadav said the SP left no stone unturned to protect Waliullah Khan, who was sentenced to death for his role in the 2006 Varanasi serial blasts.

“There was no doubt that the Akhilesh Yadav-led party gave protection to the mafia and terrorists," said Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sports and Youth Welfare Girish Chandra Yadav.

“The SP has a history of supporting and defending goons, mafia and those who spread terror," he said, adding the SP was trying to save Khan.

Yadav said when the SP was in power, only the mafia used to run the police stations in Uttar Pradesh. “The common man did not even have the courage to enter the police station."

Under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, the situation has turned “360 degrees" on the law and order front.

“Today goons, mafia, and terrorists are either in jail or on bail," he said.

“Our government doesn’t shelter mafia, but acts against them. Now, the goons and mafia do not have the courage to spread terror and anarchy in the state. The public knows very well what name can be given to a party supporting terrorists," he said.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad Qazi Faraz Ahmad, Senior Correspondent at News18, has been reporting on policy and politics from the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh for over 12 years. He has previously worked with Hindustan Times, Oman Tribune (Muscat) and Dainik Jagran Group, besides being a certified fact checker and a trainer with Google News Initiative India Training Network. Follow him @qazifarazahmad

first published: June 08, 2022, 20:41 IST