PM Modi Wishes Yogi Adityanath on 50th Birthday, Supporter in Bareilly Prepares 111-ft Cake for UP CM

Wishes are pouring in for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, whose 50th birthday is being celebrated on Sunday. However, it is his supporters who have made his day most special.

One of CM Adityanath’s supporters from Bareilly will cut a 111-ft high cake to celebrate his 50th birthday in Bareilly on Sunday. It will also be an attempt to break the world record of tallest cake is 108.27 ft.

A former nagar panchayat chairman, Amir Zaidi, is aiming to break the record.

“The current world record for the tallest cake is 108.27 ft but the one that will be attempted here on Sunday evening is going to be 111 ft," Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker from Nawabganj assembly seat of Bareilly, MP Arya, said.

“The cake will be called the ‘cake of peace’ for the manner in which the chief minister has ensured peace across the state. The world record will help convey this aspect of the chief minister across the globe," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Yogi Adityanath on his 50th birthday. He termed Yogi Adityanath as ‘a dynamic chief minister’ and said that ‘under his leadership, the state has scaled new heights of progress’.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended warm wishes to the chief minister.

He said in a tweet, “Chief Minister engaged with full power and strategy in the construction of new Uttar Pradesh. Wishing you a very happy birthday. For the welfare and development of the people of the state, he is working tirelessly with a dedicated spirit."

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, too, wished for the chief minister on his birthday. BSP supremo Mayawati tweeted: “Hearty congratulations to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his birthday today and wish him a long life."

On Saturday evening, a special ‘aarti’ was organised at Ganga Ghat in Varanasi. Cut outs of bulldozers were also a part of the special decorations on the occasion.

Yogi Adityanath is now also known as ‘Bulldozer Baba’ in Uttar Pradesh after he extensively used the machine to demolish properties of the mafia.

Meanwhile, the chief minister’s birthday will be celebrated at Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya where a 5,100 kilogram cake will be cut to mark the occasion.

BJP MP from Kaiserganj, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, said that a crowd of five lakh people will participate in the event.

(With agency inputs)

