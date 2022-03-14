Speculation Rife Over Ex-U'khand Governor Baby Rani Maurya Getting Key Post in Yogi Cabinet

The former Governor of Uttarakhand and the new BJP MLA from Agra Rural seat Baby Rani Maurya is one of the most sought-after names when it comes to predictions for the key portfolio holders in the next Yogi cabinet.

Though there have been rumours about Maurya getting the key post of a Deputy CM being a woman and a Dalit face of the party, there has not been any confirmation on the specification of her new role.

Another name which is being rumoured for the second Deputy CM post is that of BJP State Chief and Minister in Yogi Government, Swatantra Dev Singh.

The BJP had won 273 assembly seats in the 2022 UP Assembly Polls and the formation of new government in the state is expected after Holi. BJP has bagged all the 9 assembly seats in Agra like it did in the 2017 polls.

There is a beeline of visitors to meet the new MLA from Agra Rural, Baby Rani Maurya. Being a Dalit and woman face of the party, it is being expected that BJP might give her key responsibility.

Baby Rani Maurya became the first woman mayor of Agra, after which she had been continuously active in the party. Baby Rani Maurya then became the Governor of Uttarakhand by the party.

However, in a rare move she returned to active politics once again and was made the vice-president of the party in UP. After reports of anti-incumbency on Agra Rural seat, the party replaced the incumbent MLA Hemlata Diwakar and gave the ticket to Baby Rani Maurya instead.

Maurya also didn’t let her party down and won the seat by a margin of 76,608 votes.

After winning the Agra Rural seat last week, she said, “I had complete faith in our double engine government. No one has done as much work as our government has done for Dalits, backward and farmers. This is the reason that once again we have won with a thumping majority in UP."

“The bulldozer has run on those who did wrong and this time too, if someone does anything wrong, the bulldozer will continue to do its job," Maurya added.

Sources suggest that the formation of a new government in Uttar Pradesh may be done either of March 20-21s, after which the cabinet will be formed. On the question of rumours about her becoming the Deputy CM, Baby Rani Maurya had said she had no clue about it and was unaware of any such development.

