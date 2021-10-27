‘Spent 52 Yrs in Cong, What Harm Will 10 More Days Do’: Capt Amarinder on Aroosa Alam, BJP & Future

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said he was ready to float his political outfit but had not decided on the name and symbol yet as he presented his roadmap for the future while also clarifying on his meetings with Home Minister Amit Shah which had set tongues wagging in political circles about his growing closeness with the BJP ahead of the 2022 Punjab assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Captain also hit out at the Congress for raking up the issue of his friend and Pakistani scribe Aroosa Alam as he asked why the matter was not brought up for the past 16 years in which she had been visiting the country.

Here are the top quotes from the press conference:

• Yes, I will be forming a new party. The name will be announced once the Election Commission clears it, along with the symbol. My lawyers are working on it.

• They mock me regarding security measures. My basic training is that of a soldier. I have been in the service for 10 years - from my training period to the time I left the Army, so I know the basics.

• On the other hand, I was Punjab Home Minister for 9.5 years. Somebody who has been the Home Minister for 1 month seems to say that he knows more than me…Nobody wants a disturbed Punjab. We must understand we have been through very difficult times in Punjab.

• Punjab police is a first-class force but it needs assistance. There should be no politics on issues of security.

• I was in Congress for 52 years. How does it harm to stay for another 10 days? [On questions of resigning from Congress]

• Sidhu’s entry has dented the popularity of Congress. Wherever he fights from, we will give him competition.

