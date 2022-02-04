'Spinal Blow' to Police, Says Dhankhar After Mamata Asks SP if He’s Getting Instructions From Bengal Guv

Adding fuel to the growing acrimony between him and the TMC-led West Bengal government, governor Jagdeep Dhankhar lashed out at chief minister Mamata Banerjee for publicly rebuking the superintendent of police from Purba Medinipur district and asking him if the governor was “threatening" him and “interfering" in his work. Dhankhar said it was “unfortunate" incident, and that Banerjee had dealt a “spinal blow" to the police in pulling up the cop in such a manner.

Tagging IAS and IPS associations as well as the West Bengal and Kolkata police, Dhankhar on Friday tweeted about the controversial incident and said, “What a worrisome scenario! CM Mamata Banerjee in full media glare pulls up Purba Medinipur SP by asking “Did governor call you’ is serious issue needing focussed reflection @IASassociation @IPS_Association. Unfortunate- A spinal blow by CM to Police @WBPolice @KolkataPolice"

Banerjee, in publicly pulling up Purba Medinipur SP Amarnath K on Thursday, kicked off a political row. The district is the bastion of senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. Dhankhar, however, seems to have been angered by Banerjee’s pointed question about him to the SP. He has shared only a part of the video in which the CM is asking Amarnath whether the governor was “threatening him and interfering in his work".

Banerjee, however, also rebuked Amarnath over the worsening law and order situation in the district, following which he said necessary action had been taken against culprits. Her comments at an administrative review meeting, which was held in Kolkata and streamed live, have been criticised by opposition parties of crossing her “constitutional limits". But, the TMC has only shrugged it off as being “blown out of proportion".

There is no love lost between Dhankhar and Banerjee either. Earlier this week, the CM blocked him on Twitter and accused him of abusing her and her government and treating an elected government like a “bonded labour".

In the meeting, however, Banerjee told the SP, “I am getting complaints regarding your district (Purba Medinipur). There are attempts to create a riot-like situation in the area pre-planned by people impersonating others. I have alerted you people about this matter several times, but you have not done anything, and that is why I am intervening."

Banerjee further said, “Remember that those who create riots are neither Hindus nor Muslims, Sikhs nor Ishais (Christians). A few political leaders instigate riots. You have to handle such things strictly. Are you scared of working there? Does the governor call you asking you not to do this or that? Even if you do (get calls from the governor), I know you will not tell me now.

Continuing with her remonstrations, Banerjee said, “Remember that you are working for the state government and you do not have to listen to others. I got complaints from Haldia and two persons had to be arrested for creating problems for the industries there. Why do I need to intervene when you people are here? If you think you are facing problems in your work due to political pressure, tell me directly but do not listen to others instructing you to do this or that."

Leader of opposition Adhikari, meanwhile, accused Banerjee of trying to “create a fear psychosis" among officials. “It seems that the chief minister is yet to forget the defeat she had faced at Nandigram last year. The way she was threatening the SP was an attempt to create a fear psychosis among the officials. Even if the governor calls a police official, what is the harm in it? She is crossing her constitutional limits. We condemn such terror tactics," he said.

Last year, Adhikari defeated Banerjee from the Nandigram constituency during the assembly elections. Nandigram is under Purba Medinipur district. Echoing him, CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty also said the CM was trying to take the law into her own hands.

“It seems the CM thinks she is the law and can do whatever she wants. Secondly, this was a deliberate attempt to send out a message to other officials that either follow the ruling party’s line or face the music. We condemn it," he said.

State women and child development minister Shashi Panja, however, said the interaction was being blown out of proportion. “The chief minister is the administrative and elected head of the state. She is well within her rights to interact with officials and give them instructions. The opposition is trying to create unnecessary controversy," she said.

