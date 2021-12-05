Splinter Groups Set to be Kingmaker in Punjab Polls, SAD's Breakaway Faction Begins Parleys for Tie-Up

With many ‘offshoot’ groups of several political parties expected to be in the fray, the battle for Punjab assembly could throw many interesting pre- and post-poll scenarios.

Considering the importance of the splinter groups which have broken away from their parent outfits, their strategies seem to be keenly watched ahead of the elections scheduled in a few months.

One of those splinter groups, the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt), a breakaway group from Badals’ SAD, has come under the scanner of political observers after Home Minister Amit Shah announced that they were looking at a possible tie-up with the party along with former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress.

Speaking to News 18.com, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa said, “We have had an initial meeting with Amit Shah but the next level of talks are yet to take place. A sort of understanding has been reached about the alliance prior to elections in Punjab.’’ He added that he would meet his party members on Monday to decide how to strengthen the party base and reach out to people with the right issues confronting Punjab.

Dhindsa was one of the first to return his award in support of the agitating farmers in favour of the repeal of the three farm laws. He was the recipient of Padma Bhushan in 2019 which he returned in 2020. “Our stand was against the farm laws, the central government has repealed the laws, so a major part of our pending demand has been taken care of," said Dhindsa. He said that he was hopeful that the Centre would look into the other demands of the farmers but the main grievance has been addressed.

Dhindsa has had a long political career spanning over four decades and has a stronghold in the Malwa region of Punjab. Farmers participating in the year-long agitation primarily belonged to this region of the state.

Dhindsa’s party came to be known as the SAD (Sanyukt) which is formed by the merger of Shiromani Akali Dal (Democratic) which was led by him and Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) led by Ranjit Singh Brahampura. Dhindsa has held several portfolios in both the state cabinet and central government during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee rule.

