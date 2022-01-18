SP’s 'Power Play' in UP: Want 300 Units of Free Electricity? Register Your Names, Says Akhilesh

Ahead of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday promised 300 units of free household electricity, if he comes to power.

Yadav has asked those who wish to avail this facility to get their names registered, under the ‘Naam Likhwao’ campaign, which will be launched on Wednesday.

Abdullah Azam, son of Samajwadi Party MP from Rampur Azam Khan, and former minister in Yogi Government Swami Prasad Maurya were also present on the occasion.

Speaking to the media in Lucknow at SP headquarters on Tuesday, SP Chief said, “The Samajwadi Party is going to start the ‘Naam Likhwao’ campaign from tomorrow (Wednesday). Those who want 300 units of free electricity should register and fill the form. It is an appeal that those who currently have a domestic connection, should get the name written on their electricity bill written registered with us."

“Those who do not have a domestic electricity connection now and those who are going to take it in the future, they should get the name written on Aadhaar card and ration card registered in the Naam Likhwao campaign," said Yadav.

The Samajwadi Party had earlier announced that all people with domestic electricity connection will get 300 units of free electricity, while the electricity for irrigation will also be free if his party is voted to power in the 2022 UP Assembly Polls.

Speaking on the allegation by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding MLA Nahid Hasan, Yadav said, “A number of fake cases were slapped on Samajwadi Party workers. The BJP was behind all the fake cases on Samajwadi Party leaders. In case of Abdullah Azam too, both BJP and Congress had conspired to implicate him in false cases."

The voting for 403 assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh will be done in seven phases from February 10.

In Uttar Pradesh, polling will be done on 14, 20, 23, 27 February, 3 and 7 March. The results of the UP elections will come on March 10.

In the 2017 elections, the BJP had won 325 of the 403 seats. The SP and Congress had fought the elections together. The SP won 47 seats and Congress 7. Mayawati’s BSP was successful in winning 19 seats, while 4 seats were bagged by others.

