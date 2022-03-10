Sri Nagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 9 AM.

Live election results updates of Sri Nagar seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Chandni (INC), Meera Bano (BSP), Manju Tyagi (BJP), Ram Sharan (SP), Anil Kumar (AAP), Mahavir Singh (ASASP), Satallu (ASPKR), Parmeshwar Din (IND), Prashant Verma (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 71.59%, which is -0.78% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Manju Tyagi of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.140 Sri Nagar (Srinagar) (श्री नगर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. Sri Nagar is part of Kheri Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.02% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 60.56%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 314188 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,68,399 were male and 1,45,784 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sri Nagar in 2019 was: 866 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,97,115 eligible electors, of which 1,65,460 were male,1,42,497 female and 7 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,87,375 eligible electors, of which 1,55,159 were male, 1,32,209 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sri Nagar in 2017 was 205. In 2012, there were 110 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Manju Tyagi of BJP won in this seat defeating Meera Bano of SP by a margin of 54,939 which was 24.65% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 50.68% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ramsaran of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Sripal Bhargva of BSP by a margin of 31,878 votes which was 17.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 37.46% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 140 Sri Nagar Assembly segment of the 28. Kheri Lok Sabha constituency. Ajay Kumar of BJP won the Kheri Parliament seat defeating Dr. Purvi Verma of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kheri Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Sri Nagar are: Chandni (INC), Meera Bano (BSP), Manju Tyagi (BJP), Ram Sharan (SP), Anil Kumar (AAP), Mahavir Singh (ASASP), Satallu (ASPKR), Parmeshwar Din (IND), Prashant Verma (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 71.59%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 72.37%, while it was 64.95% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Sri Nagar went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.140 Sri Nagar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 310. In 2012, there were 286 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.140 Sri Nagar comprises of the following areas of Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 4 Sharda Nagar, 6 Sri Nagar, Panchayats 1 Manikapur, 2 Saidapur Devkali, 3 Saidapur Bhau, 14 Kodhaiya, 16 Rousa, 17 Manoura, 18 Karanpur Kaimahra, 19 Rukundipur, 20 Kaimahra of 2 Kheri Paila KC, Panchayats 1 Bhaduri, 2 Choraha, 3 Aithapur, 4 Rampur Gokul, 5 Dhourahra Khurd, 6 Sanigawan, 8 Bhalliya Buzurg, 9 Parsehra Buzurg, 10 Atwa, 11 Siyathu, 12 Sisawakalan, 14 Bijhouli, 15 Umarpur, 16 Shankarpur, 18 Semrai and 19 Sherpur of 3 Paila KC of 4 Lakhimpur Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Sri Nagar constituency, which are: Gola Gokrannath, Palia, Nighasan, Dhaurahra, Lakhimpur, Kasta. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Sri Nagar is approximately 785 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sri Nagar is: 28°02’30.8"N 80°44’28.0"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sri Nagar results.

