Srinagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Srinagar seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat (BJP), Gajender Singh Chauhan (AAP), Ganesh Lal (ABVPA), Sandeep Kumar (SUCOIC), Ganesh Godiyal (INC), Subhash Negi (SP), Mohan Kala (UKD).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 58.18%, which is 0.57% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Dr Dhan Singh Rawat of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Srinagar results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.38 Srinagar (श्रीनगर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garhwal region and Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. Srinagar is part of Garhwal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.68% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.08%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.02%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,07,347 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 54,792 were male and 52,552 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Srinagar in 2022 is: 959 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,05,290 eligible electors, of which 54,226 were male,51,062 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 92,823 eligible electors, of which 46,906 were male, 45,917 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Srinagar in 2017 was 2,966. In 2012, there were 3,403 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat of BJP won in this seat defeating Ganesh Godiyal of INC by a margin of 8,698 which was 14.46% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 51.24% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ganesh Godiyal of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr Dhan Singh Rawat of BJP by a margin of 5,063 votes which was 9.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.27% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 38 Srinagar Assembly segment of the 2. Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ of BJP won the Garhwal Parliament seat defeating Ambrish Kumar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Garhwal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.18%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 57.61%, while it was 59.17% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Srinagar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.38 Srinagar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 156. In 2012, there were 138 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.38 Srinagar comprises of the following areas of Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand: Panchayats 229-Katulsyun-1, 230-Katulsyun-2, 231-Katulsyun-3, 235- Chlansyun-1, 236-Chlansyun-2, 237-Chlansyun-3, 238-Chlansyun- 4 of Srinagar KC and Srinagar Municipal Board of 1-Srinagar Tehsil; KCs Chakisain and Thalisain of 3-Thalisain Tehsil; Panchayats 164-Ghurdaursyun-1, 165- Ghurdaursyun-2, 166-Ghurdaursyun-3, 169-Bidolsyun, 170- Balikandarsyun-1, 171-Balikandarsyun-2, 172-Balikandarsyun-3 and 173-Balikandarsyun-4 of (#) Pabbo KC of 2-Pauri Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Srinagar constituency, which are: Karnprayag, Salt, Chaubattakhal, Pauri, Deoprayag, Rudraprayag, Kedarnath. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Srinagar is approximately 860 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Srinagar is: 30°04’32.5"N 78°59’33.4"E.

