St. Cruz Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of St. Cruz seat in Goa. A total of 5 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections: Ajay Tipu Kholkar (RGP), Rodolfo Louis Fernandes (INC), Antonio Caetano Fernandes (BJP), Victor Benjamin Gonsalves (TMC), Amit Palekar (AAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 73.97%, which is -6.36% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Antonio Caetano Fernandes of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest St. Cruz results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.13 St. Cruz (Calaphur; Santa Cruz) (सेंट क्रूज़) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Goa region and North Goa district of Goa. St. Cruz is part of North Goa Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.27% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.07%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.57%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 28,923 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 13,904 were male and 15,019 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in St. Cruz in 2022 is: 1,080 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 27,711 eligible electors, of which 13,459 were male,14,252 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Goa Assembly elections, there were a total of 25,524 eligible electors, of which 12,628 were male, 12,896 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in St. Cruz in 2017 was 3. In 2012, there were 1 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Antonio Caetano Fernandes of INC won in this seat defeating Hemant Dinanath Golatkar of BJP by a margin of 642 which was 2.89% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 27.92% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Atanasio J Monserrate of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Rodolfo Louis Fernandes of IND by a margin of 2,336 votes which was 10.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 40.43% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 13 St. Cruz Assembly segment of the 1. North Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Shripad Yesso Naik of BJP won the North Goa Parliament seat defeating Girish Raya Chodankar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the North Goa Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections from St. Cruz are: Ajay Tipu Kholkar (RGP), Rodolfo Louis Fernandes (INC), Antonio Caetano Fernandes (BJP), Victor Benjamin Gonsalves (TMC), Amit Palekar (AAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 73.97%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 80.33%, while it was 83.92% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

St. Cruz went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Goa Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.13 St. Cruz Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 39. In 2012, there were 39 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.13 St. Cruz comprises of the following areas of North Goa district of Goa: 1. Morambi-O-Grande (Merces) (OG) - Ward No.18 2. Renovadi (OG) - Ward No.19, 3. Morambi-O-Pequeno (Merces) (OG) - Ward No.20 and 4. Murda (OG) - Ward No.22 of Morambi- O-Pequeno (Merces) Saza in Tiswadi Taluka; Chimbel Saza and, 1. Calapur (Census Town) and, 2. Cujira (OG) - Ward No.21 of Calapor Saza in Tiswadi Taluka.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Goa border St. Cruz constituency, which are: Panaji, Taleigao, St. Andre, Cumbarjua, Maem, Porvorim. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by St. Cruz is approximately 27 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of St. Cruz is: 15°28’58.4"N 73°51’25.6"E.

