Stop at Tea Shop, Visit to Rly Station & Puja at Kashi Vishwanath: PM Modi's Jam-packed Trip in Poll-bound Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a mega roadshow in Varanasi, which goes to polls in the seventh phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The road show started from the Maldahiya roundabout and ended at the chowk from where the prime minister went to the Kashi Vishwanath temple and offered prayers.

He also conducted an inspection of Varanasi Cantt Railway Station and interacted with the people at the railway station.

While addressing his rally in poll-bound Varanasi, PM Modi stopped for tea and sought support for his party in the elections. At the Kashi Vishwanath temple, he joined supporters and worshippers in playing the ‘damru’ and performed the Shodashopachara puja to Lord Shiva.

Crowds cheered and showered flower petals on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade as he held a mega roadshow here, drumming up support for BJP candidates ahead of the last phase of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Modi stood in an open-roof vehicle as the convoy travelled over three kilometres through the holy city, part of the prime minister’s Lok Sabha constituency. Two security men stood behind him.

The PM wore a saffron cap and a “gamcha" (towel) around the neck. Crowds followed Modi all through the roadshow and many people stood on balconies and rooftops, waving at him.

The prime minister covered the three assembly segments of Cantonment, Varanasi North and Varanasi South.

Modi arrived in the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency after addressing a rally in neighbouring Mirzapur, on a two-day visit before the polling on March 7. Other political heavyweights also headed towards Varanasi on Friday. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav was scheduled to conduct a roadshow late evening, and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi held a rally in the district.

Modi began the show after garlanding a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Maldahiya crossing. The convoy covered three kilometres before the PM visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple where he offered prayers.

He then left for Lanka chowk where he garlanded the statue of Madan Mohan Malviya, ending the event. At Lahurabir, some devotees welcomed the PM by chanting hymns. And at Kabirchaura, people danced as devotional music played.

Modi had begun his first roadshow in Varanasi from the same spot after filing his nomination papers for the 2014 Lok Sabha election. BJP city president Vidyasagar Rai said Modi will stay the night at the Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) guesthouse.

At the Kashi Vishwanath temple, damrus (small drums) were beaten to receive him. He performed the Shodashopachara puja to lord Shiva, priests said.

The prime minister will wind up his Varanasi trip on Saturday — the last day for campaigning according to Election Commission guidelines — with a rally in Khajuria village in Rohaniya assembly constituency. People from the other five assembly segments under the Varanasi parliamentary constituency will also participate.

During an earlier stay at the DLW guesthouse, Modi had written in the visitors’ book that it reminded him of his childhood days when he used to sell tea at Vadnagar railway station in Gujarat. After the mega Modi event, Varanasi was set to see Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s roadshow from 8 pm to 10 pm.

