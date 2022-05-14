'Stop Glorifying Guns and Drugs in Your Songs or Else...' Punjabi Singers Face Mann Music

Concerned by the promotion of gun culture and drugs in Punjabi music videos, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has asked young singers who have huge fan following to desist from using such themes and warned of action if they continued to violate ‘ethical’ codes.

The Rs 700 crore Punjabi music industry has been under the scanner with popular singers releasing songs and videos that either covertly or overtly propagate violence, animosity and gun culture.

“Punjab is also about rich heritage and culture, and present-day singers who have a huge following among youth not only in the state but across the globe should consider refraining from such themes," said Bhagwant Mann.

The Chief Minister said the glorification of violent themes in popular media had led to rise in anti-social activities in the state. Mann said Punjabi artistes and their work should play a constructive role in upholding the rich cultural legacy of the state.

“It is our prime duty to prevail upon such singers not to encourage violence through their songs which often pervert the youth, especially children with impressionable minds. Initially, we request them not to prop up such trends, failing which the government would be forced to act sternly against them," said Mann.

Concurring with the CM, Punjab’s Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said: “Punjab is about peace, harmony and brotherhood. These singers who have huge fan following among youth should ensure that their albums revolve around such themes rather than propagating violence."

The Punjabi music industry has produced several prominent singers like Sidhu Moosewala, Sherry Mann, Jazzy B, AP Dhillon and many others. However, a section of the singers have been drawing flak for promoting gun culture and drugs in their songs. Moosewala has FIRs lodged against him for promoting albums with provocative themes.

