Stung by Arrests of Big Guns, TMC Opts for Internal 'Swachhata Abhiyan' to Get 'Clean' Faces in Top Posts

The arrests of Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondal — both Trinamool Congress heavyweights — has jolted the Mamata Banerjee-led party, which is now looking at a massive rejig in almost all the blocks of every district to present a ‘clean image’.

The party’s national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, is holding meetings with leaders of every district for the past 15 days. Banerjee has met leaders of most North Bengal and Western districts and will meet leaders of South Bengal in the coming days.

TMC sources say the party has already carried out a block-by-block review and is trying to chart out the do’s and don’ts with every district for the 2023 panchayat elections.

The TMC has already changed district presidents wherever needed and now, each wing of the district organisation will go for a major overhaul.

Chalking out the “features" of leadership in each district, sources told News18 that the first priority will be to ensure that people with a clean image get posts in districts. In the youth, student, women and trade union wings, faces that are clean and credible will be given space to rebuild the TMC’s image.

Second, the new district teams will run in coordination. Factional fights and lobbying have always been the TMC’s bane and now, a system will be generated where the district president and other branch organisations will work in coordination. Each block will have its own team which will lay emphasis on coordination.

The third area of focus will be Tribals and in places with majority ‘Adivasi’ demography, leaders who truly represent the masses will be given responsibility.

Emphasising that work would speak for itself, Abhishek Banerjee recently told the cadre: “Don’t lobby with leaders. That will not help. Do your work and the party will recognise you."

In a recent meeting, he added: “There is no ‘my person’ anywhere. Common people are ‘my person’. If somebody comes and says he is my person, don’t believe him."

For the TMC, the main focus now is cleaning up its tarnished image. This includes changes at the leadership level as well as asking its cadre to refrain from violence during panchayat polls.

Only time will tell how successful the party’s venture will be.

