Stung by Congress’ Win in Himachal Bypolls, BJP Eyes Fresh Faces; Anti-Incumbency Factor Not Ruled Out

With a few months left for the year-end Himachal Pradesh assembly election, the BJP is contemplating a constituency-wise “evaluation" exercise before finalising the candidates. To stave off any likely anti-incumbency, the party is planning to try out a significant number of new faces for the polls.

The core committee of the Himachal Pradesh BJP could hold a meeting to finalise the process to shortlist candidates for the 68 assembly seats. Insiders say the party will carry out the evaluation of candidates based on their winnabililty before finalising the list.

“It won’t be a given that a sitting legislator will get the ticket. After all, we are contesting to stay in power and could see some amount of anti-incumbency in some pockets. So, to offset that, many could face the axe and fresh faces could get a chance," a senior party leader said.

Advertisement

Reliable sources said BJP national president JP Nadda and home minister Amit Shah during their meetings with Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur insisted on the idea of having fresh faces in the fray.

Party sources said many new candidates could be selected for 17 assembly segments in Shimla parliamentary constituencies.

What has stung the party is Congress winning by-elections to Jubbal and Kotkhai assembly seats and Mandi parliamentary constituency last year. In the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP had won three out of seven seats in Shimla district, three out of five in Sirmaur and two out of five in Solan.

Despite the party’s initial surveys giving an advantage, the BJP leadership said it will not take any chances. Sources said the central leadership has been seeking reports from the state unit on the poll preparations and more importantly the evaluation process for candidate selection.

“The elections to the hill state are being viewed very seriously by the central leadership. Every move, every decision is being monitored. More importantly, the selection of the candidates," commented a senior leader.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here