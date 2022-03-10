Suar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: SP Leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Suar seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Haidar Ali Khan Alias Hamza Mian (ADS), Mohd Asif (AAP), Arshad Warsi (MDP), Adhyapak Shanker Lal (BSP), Shiv Prasad (IND), Jagpal Singh (PSPA), Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan (SP), Ram Raksha Pal Singh Alias Raja Thakur (INC), Monis Khan (IND), Ikram Hussain (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 71.53%, which is 1.86% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Suar results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.34 Suar (सुआर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh. Suar is part of Rampur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.89% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 53.34%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 391009 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,11,808 were male and 1,79,170 female and 31 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Suar in 2019 was: 846 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,79,476 eligible electors, of which 1,59,116 were male,1,36,819 female and 10 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,68,889 eligible electors, of which 1,45,604 were male, 1,23,216 female and 69 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Suar in 2017 was 202. In 2012, there were 127 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan of SP won in this seat defeating Laxmi Saini of BJP by a margin of 53,096 which was 25.78% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 51.68% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Nawab Kazim Ali Khan Urf Naved Mian of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Laxmi Saini of BJP by a margin of 13,715 votes which was 8.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 33.26% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most number of votes in the 34 Suar Assembly segment of the 7. Rampur Lok Sabha constituency. Mohammad Azam Khan of SP won the Rampur Parliament seat defeating Jayaprada Nahata of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Rampur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Suar are: Haidar Ali Khan Alias Hamza Mian (ADS), Mohd Asif (AAP), Arshad Warsi (MDP), Adhyapak Shanker Lal (BSP), Shiv Prasad (IND), Jagpal Singh (PSPA), Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan (SP), Ram Raksha Pal Singh Alias Raja Thakur (INC), Monis Khan (IND), Ikram Hussain (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 71.53%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 69.67%, while it was 62.03% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Suar went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.34 Suar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 308. In 2012, there were 263 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.34 Suar comprises of the following areas of Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Tanda, 2 Suar, Forest Rudarapur Range, Suar MB, Tanda Municipal Board and Maswasi Nagar Panchayat of 1 Suar Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Suar constituency, which are: Thakurdwara, Moradabad Rural, Kundarki, Chamraua. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand.

The total area covered by Suar is approximately 380 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Suar is: 29°02’38.4"N 79°01’43.0"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Suar results.

