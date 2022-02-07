‘Subah Se Modi, Modi, Modi,' PM Slams Oppn for Questioning ‘Make in India’, Says They’re a Joke Now

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress during his response to a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address and called the party out for its claim regarding the failure of the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the PM questioned the grounds on which the opposition had made fun of the Make in India initiative and insisted that it is deemed to fail.

“One can have suggestions on ‘Make in India’ but which mindset can say it will fail? Those making fun of ‘Make in India’ have become a joke themselves," PM was quoted saying while taking a swipe at Congress.

“Opposition can’t live for a moment without uttering ‘Modi’, they start targeting Modi since morning. Some people have a problem with ‘Make in India’ because, for them, it means that there will be no corruption, they won’t be able to gather money…we have made an attempt to resolve all pending issues of the defense sector," PM Modi added.

He further went on to say that the party has failed to secure people’s mandate in several states for decades but is still indulging in “blind opposition" adding that the statements and the actions of the opposition party suggest that it has resigned itself to stay out of power for 100 years.

“Now that Congress has made up your mind not to come to power for the next 100 years, then I have also made my preparations," PM Modi said. There is no change in Congress’ ego even after being voted out from many states years ago, he remarked.

Earlier, PM Modi had also mocked Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for interrupting his speech.

“Dada… Dada should be given chances in between because even at his age as he enjoys childhood," PM Modi said in response to the ruckus by the opposition MPs in the parliament. Modi’s comments were met with laughter from the ruling members as they started banging on the parliament desks to show their support.

The debate on the motion of thanks on his address began on February 2, with both the houses allotting 12 hours for it in the first half of the Budget session. It opened with BJP MP Harish Dwivedi claiming 4.5 lakh youths were given jobs and ₹36,000 crore worth farmer loans waived in the last five years in Uttar Pradesh under the Yogi Adityanath government. He also slammed the previous governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh for only providing lip services rather than actually working for the welfare of the poor and backward classes.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was the first from the Opposition to reply, attacked the government alleging that two Indias, one for the rich and one for the poor, have been created and the gap between them was widening. Speaking first from the Opposition side in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address, he said the address to a joint sitting of Parliament didn’t touch the central challenges facing the country and was a “list of bureaucratic ideas" instead of a strategic vision.

