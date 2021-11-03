Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party President Meets Gangster Mukhtar in Jail Ahead of UP Polls 2022

President of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, Om Prakash Rajbhar met jailed gangster and MLA Mukhtar Ansari ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls 2022. He has offered him a party ticket to contest the upcoming elections.

Reacting at the meet, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked the SP-Rajbhar alliance, alleging Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav wants to back Mukhtar with Rajbhar as the front. The party members also pointed out how Akhilesh has got Mukhtar’s brother as well. This comes after Rajbhar entered an alliance with SP. The Ansari and Rajbhar meeting further gave credibility to the much rumoured larger political understanding between the Ansaris, Rajbhar, and Samajwadi Party in the crucial east UP region of Azamgarh and Mau constituencies.

One of the Ansari brothers Sigafatullah has already joined SP thus indicating the Ansari patch up with the party. Veteran leaders Om Prakash Rajbhar and Ansari’s have been close for a long during their years in politics. There was also a strong buzz that Mukhtar had been instrumental in shifting Rajbhar towards the SP. Sources said that the next big move in this alliance can be that of SP not fielding a candidate against Mukhtar.

