Suicide or Murder? Delhi AAP Leader Sandeep Bhardwaj's Death Sparks Political Row

Aam Aadmi Party’s Trade Wing Secretary (Delhi Pradesh) Sandeep Bhardwaj’s death, said to be a case of suicide, has taken a political colour with the Bharatiya Janata Party claiming it to be linked to “bribe for ticket" while AAP said it should not be connected to distribution of tickets.

Sandeep Bhardwaj was found hanging at his Rajouri Garden residence on Thursday, police said, adding that he was declared brought dead at the hospital.

Bhardwaj was taken to “Kukreja hospital" by one of his friends.

“A PCR call was received from Kukreja Hospital, Rajouri garden at 4.40 PM that one person Sandeep Bhardwaj s/ o Naresh Bhardwaj R/0 B 10/15, Rajouri garden Delhi Age 55 yrs has been brought dead due to hanging at residence. Crime’team has been called at the place," informed police.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief over Bhardwaj’s death and offered condolences.

“Extremely saddened by the sudden death of Aam Aadmi Party worker Sandeep Bhardwaj in Delhi. May God give his soul a place at his holy feet. My condolences to his family members in this hour of grief and the entire party stands with the family members of Sandeep ji in this difficult time," tweeted CM Kejriwal.

BJP’s Amit Malviya, meanwhile, hinted that the suicide could be linked to what he claimed a “hefty amount paid for a poll ticket to the AAP".

“It is being told that Sandeep Bhardwaj had paid a hefty amount for the ticket, but Arvind Kejriwal sold the ticket to the highest bidder. Delhi has been ruined by the Aam Aadmi Party and even now families are being broken," Amit Malviya tweeted.

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the report of sudden suicide by Sandeep Bhardwaj has “shocked" the people of Delhi, especially people of Moti Nagar assembly area.

“People of Delhi want to know why a person who till few days was actively doing political work apart from his business has suddenly died by suicide and therefore police should conduct a thorough investigation to bring out cause of suicide," Kapoor said.

AAP leader and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, on the other hand, held a press conference where he said that Sandeep Bhardwaj’s death should not be linked with distribution of tickets.

“Sandeep ji was close to me. Unfortunate that he died but it cannot be linked with the distribution of tickets," Sisodia said.

BJP’s Manoj Tiwari, who was holding a press briefing parallelly, said that he believes it is “not a suicide but a murder", adding that the evidence doesn not make it look like a case of suicide.

“I believe it’s not suicide but murder. Sandeep Bhardwaj was assured ticket. Evidence doesn’t make it look like suicide. It’s also coming to knowledge that ticket for that seat was sold. Abetting suicide is also like murder. AAP chief and leadership committed sin: Manoj Tiwari claimed.

