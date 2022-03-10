Sujanpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: INC Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Sujanpur seat in Punjab. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Naresh Puri (INC), Raj Kumar Gupta (SAD), Dinesh Singh (BJP), Amit Singh (AAP), Mandeep Kaur (SADASM), Kanwar Vishwadeep Singh Salaria (IND), Desh Raj (IND), Pawan Kumar (IND), Manga (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 76.33%, which is -2.67% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Dinesh Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.1 Sujanpur (सुजानपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Majha region and Pathankot district of Punjab. Sujanpur is part of Gurdaspur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.71% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.95%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 167230 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 78,429 were male and 88,798 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sujanpur in 2022 is: 1,132 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,59,005 eligible electors, of which 84,776 were male,74,228 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,43,587 eligible electors, of which 75,875 were male, 67,712 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sujanpur in 2017 was 2,831. In 2012, there were 1,761 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Dinesh Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Amit Singh of INC by a margin of 18,701 which was 14.92% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 39.01% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Dinesh Singh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Naresh Puri of IND by a margin of 23,096 votes which was 20.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.42% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 1 Sujanpur Assembly segment of the 1. Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency. Sunny Deol of BJP won the Gurdaspur Parliament seat defeating Sunil Jakhar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Gurdaspur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Sujanpur are: Naresh Puri (INC), Raj Kumar Gupta (SAD), Dinesh Singh (BJP), Amit Singh (AAP), Mandeep Kaur (SADASM), Kanwar Vishwadeep Singh Salaria (IND), Desh Raj (IND), Pawan Kumar (IND), Manga (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 76.33%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 79%, while it was 77.3% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Sujanpur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.1 Sujanpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 196. In 2012, there were 172 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.1 Sujanpur comprises of the following areas of Pathankot district of Punjab: Dhar Kalan Tehsil; KCs Manwal, Sujanpur and Sujanpur (Municipal Council) of Pathankot Tehsil.

A total of two Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Sujanpur constituency, which are: Bhoa, Pathankot. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, Chamba and Kangra districts of Himachal Pradesh.

The total area covered by Sujanpur is approximately 415 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sujanpur is: 32°22’37.6"N 75°44’38.8"E.

