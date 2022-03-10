Sultanpur Lodhi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: IND Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Sultanpur Lodhi seat in Punjab. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Mukhtiar Singh (SADASM), Jugraj Pal Singh Sahi (SADS), Harminder Singh (SAD), Navtej Singh Cheema (INC), Sajjan Singh Cheema (AAP), Sardool Singh (ILVP), Jagtar (BSPA), Harpritpal Sigh Virk (IND), Dharampal (IND), Rana Inder Partap Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 72.55%, which is -4.38% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Navtej Singh Cheema of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sultanpur Lodhi results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.28 Sultanpur Lodhi (सुल्तानपुर लोधी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doaba region and Kapurthala district of Punjab. Sultanpur Lodhi is part of Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.42% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.07%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 148094 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 69,628 were male and 78,464 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sultanpur Lodhi in 2022 is: 1,127 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,41,015 eligible electors, of which 74,663 were male,66,346 female and 6 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,22,870 eligible electors, of which 64,706 were male, 58,164 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sultanpur Lodhi in 2017 was 527. In 2012, there were 345 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Navtej Singh Cheema of INC won in this seat defeating Upinderjit Kaur of SAD by a margin of 8,162 which was 7.52% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 38.57% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Navtej Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Upinderjit Kaur of SAD by a margin of 4,298 votes which was 4.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.33% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 28 Sultanpur Lodhi Assembly segment of the 3. Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. Jasbir Singh Gill (Dimpa) of INC won the Khadoor Sahib Parliament seat defeating Bibi Jagir Kaur of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Khadoor Sahib Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Sultanpur Lodhi are: Mukhtiar Singh (SADASM), Jugraj Pal Singh Sahi (SADS), Harminder Singh (SAD), Navtej Singh Cheema (INC), Sajjan Singh Cheema (AAP), Sardool Singh (ILVP), Jagtar (BSPA), Harpritpal Sigh Virk (IND), Dharampal (IND), Rana Inder Partap Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 72.55%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 76.93%, while it was 80.72% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Sultanpur Lodhi went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.28 Sultanpur Lodhi Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 188. In 2012, there were 166 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.28 Sultanpur Lodhi comprises of the following areas of Kapurthala district of Punjab: Sultanpur Lodhi Tehsil; Panchayats Khera Dona, Karahal Nao Abad, Isharwal, Saido Bhulana, Shahpur Dogra of Hussainpur KC; Panchayats Khalu, Khiran Wali, Sandhar Jagir, Parvej Nagar, Bhawanipur, Dhudianwala, Dabulian of Khalu KC; Panchayats Fathu Dhinga, Buh, Desal, Khera Bet, Tarkhanawali, Saiflabad, Surakhpur, Ucha and Mehmadwal of Fathu Dhinga KC of Kapurthala Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Sultanpur Lodhi constituency, which are: Bholath, Kapurthala, Shahkot, Zira, Patti, Khadoor Sahib, Baba Bakala. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Sultanpur Lodhi is approximately 598 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sultanpur Lodhi is: 31°16’25.3"N 75°11’59.6"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sultanpur Lodhi results.

