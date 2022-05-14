Hours After Dropping Congress from Twitter Handle, Party's Ex-Punjab Chief Sunil Jakhar Quits

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday resigned from the party, hours after removing all references to Congress from his social media handles. Jakhar had been upset with the Congress leadership ever since the party took action against him for alleged anti-party activities.

The party decided to remove Jakhar from all party posts for two years a fortnight ago on the recommendation of the disciplinary action committee. The Congress leader had since then been considering his political options.

Earlier on Saturday, he went live on Facebook with his ‘dil ki baat’, following which he dropped Congress from his social media handles.

