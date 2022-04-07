‘Supriya Sule Was Asking…’: Shashi Tharoor Reveals Lok Sabha Chat With NCP MP After Meme Fest

After a whole gamut of memes and internet jokes over his conversation with NCP’s Supriya Sule during Lok Sabha proceedings, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor finally responded on Thursday by saying the Baramati MP was only asking him a policy question. He said during their “brief exchange", he leaned over to hear Sule, who was speaking softly as National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was delivering an address then.

A video clip of the two leaders having a discussion has gone viral, with many superimposing movie songs and taking digs. The video is from the proceedings on April 5 when a short-duration discussion was held on ‘Situation in Ukraine’.

Tharoor, the MP from Thiruvananthapuram, tweeted: “For all those who’ve been enjoying themselves at @supriyaSule’s &my expense over our brief exchange in the Lok Sabha, she was asking me a policy question because she was about to speak next. She was speaking softly so as not to disturb FarooqSahib, so i leaned over to hear her.

In another tweet, he also posted lyrics of a popular song from Rajesh Khanna-Sharmila Tagore starrer ‘Amar Prem’ — ‘Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna’, and tagged Sule.

