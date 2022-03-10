Surjakumar Okram Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Surjakumar Okram of INC in the 2022 Manipur Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Surjakumar Okram has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Surjakumar Okram, the son of three-term Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh, is the Congress party’s candidate from the Khangabok assembly seat. In 2017, at the age of 29, he became the youngest candidate in Manipur’s history to fight the state assembly elections from the same seat that he went on to win. Surajkumar has a B.A. (Honours) degree from Kingston University in the UK and has also been a prominent national-level polo player.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Surjakumar Okram is 34 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Graduate. He has declared total assests of Rs 2.5 crore and total liabilies of Rs 63.6 lakh.

Advertisement

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Surjakumar Okram contesting on a INC ticket from Khangabok constituency.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.