'Surprised' NCP's Meet, Cong Relies on Kama(a)l, Sena's 'Snatch-back' Move: MVA Looks for Sixers to Rout Shinde

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra suffered another setback as three more Shiv Sena MLAs on Thursday left for Guwahati in Assam to join the rebel camp led by cabinet minister Eknath Shinde. Shinde is expected to release the list of his supporter MLAs on Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena has said that they have ample experience to deal with this situation. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that 20 MLAs are in touch with him. The Congress and NCP have suggested that rebel Eknath Shinde be named as Chief Minister as a way out of the huge political crisis that has engulfed the ruling coalition.

News18 takes a look at the political developments unfolding in Maharashtra:

Advertisement

Shinde Camp

Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde will release the list of supporters at around 2pm. Even though he has claimed the support of 41 MLAs of Sena, currently the list has 36 names. Shinde has been aiming to get the support of around 50 MLAs so that there are no chances of failing the anti-defection test, sources said.

Shinde will consult the MLAs with him and then decide when to return to Mumbai. After reaching Guwahati on Wednesday, Shinde had claimed the support of 46 legislators, including some Independents. He is also preparing paper work to claim the Shiv Sena party symbol.

Shiv Sena MPs too have got in touch with rebel Eknath Shinde’s camp. For now, Thane MP Rajan Vichare and Kalyan MP and son of Eknath Shinde, Shrikant Shinde are with Eknath Shinde’s camp. Meanwhile, few more MPs have also expressed desire to join the Shinde side, but have not expressed it openly.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, TMC workers including party leader Ripun Bora protested before the Radission Blu Hotel in Guwahati where the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs have been staying.

Shiv Sena

Advertisement

As the crisis in Shiv Sena refuses to quell, Sanjay Raut said that 20 MLAs are in touch with the Uddhav Thackeray leadership. “When they will come to Mumbai, everything will be clear. Look at our faces, do we look tensed? Just by saying that they are ‘Bala Saheb Bhakt’ does not help. Those who leave the party are not Bala Saheb bhakts. The real bhakts will stay with the party till the last breath."

NCP Camp

Advertisement

A meeting is underway between NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, ministers Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad & party leader Sunil Tatkare. The meeting is taking place at the residence of the NCP chief.

Sharad Pawar has informed the top leaders to be prepared for a floor test and the NCP will be backing Uddhav Thackeray, sources said. NCP is hopeful that once the Shiv Sena MLAs return to Mumbai, some of them could change their mind and move back to Uddhav Thackeray camp.

Advertisement

Congress Camp

Earlier today, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi arrived in Mumbai on a personal visit, sources said. Meanwhile, party leader Kamal Nath has been in Mumbai to keep the Congress flock together.

BJP Camp

Amid the crisis in the state, former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis’ residence has been busy with back-to-back meetings. Fadnavis has been taking meetings since morning at his residence as senior leaders including Girish Mahajan, Prasad Lad and Ashish Shelar.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.