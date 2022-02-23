Surrounded By Cops, Ajay Mishra Teni Casts Vote in Lakhimpur; Answers Queries on Son With Victory Sign

Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni voted on Wednesday at a polling station in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur, surrounded by scores of police and paramilitary personnel. As reporters yelled questions about his son Ashish Mishra, accused of running over farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri last year, the minister flashed a “V" (for victory) sign.

Ashish Mishra, who was jailed in October, was released on bail a week ago, right in the middle of the Uttar Pradesh election campaign. Purported videos on social media showed Mishra, whose vote falls in the Nighasan assembly constituency, walking to and fro the voting centre around 11.30 AM flanked by an unusually large number of security personnel.

Advertisement

After casting his vote, the security personnel took him into the security circle. While journalists tried to talk to him, it was not possible to reach him. Surrounded by security personnel, the Union Minister was seen raising both his hands and displaying the sign of victory, while journalists yelled questions on his son and the Lakhimpur Kheri case amid the furor.

There was also enthusiasm among his supporters after he reached to cast his vote. At the same time, his opponents have once again started questioning the continuation of Ajay Mishra Teni in the Union Cabinet.

Ashish Mishra was arrested in October, just days after allegedly running over protesting farmers with his SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri. The farmers were protesting the minister’s visit for an event when the convoy collided with them. The SUV was seen ramming and crushing farmers in videos that sparked outrage. Both Ashish Mishra and his father have denied driving the SUV.

Four farmers and a journalist were killed in the accident. Protesters chased and beat those in the BJP convoy in the ensuing violence. Three more people were killed, including two BJP workers.

Advertisement

The Lakhimpur district comprises eight Assembly constituencies — Nighasan, which includes the Tikunia village where the violence unfolded, Pallia Kalan, Gola Gokarnath, Dhurahra, Mohammadi, Srinagar, Lakhimpur Sadar and Kasta.

In 2017, all eight assemblies were won by the BJP. The bloodshed in Tikunia months before elections had led to doubts on the BJP being able to repeat the successes.

Lakhimpur is majorly a farming belt, mainly sugarcane and mustard crops, and also houses several sugar mills in the vicinity. Trucks and tractors loaded with sugarcanes can be seen at all times making a long queue outside sugarcane crushing plants and mills

Advertisement

The BJP has once again fielded sitting MLA Shashank Verma from Nighasan seat, while the Samajwadi Party, which has struck an alliance with the RLD, has given the ticket to RS Kushwaha. The latter is the former BSP state chief who had won the seat in 2002.

The Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded turncoat RA Usmani who had left SP after not getting a ticket. The Congress, meanwhile, has put up Atal Shukla.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.