Surya Pratap Shahi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Surya Pratap Shahi of BJP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Surya Pratap Shahi has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Surya Pratap Shahi is a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government and is the incumbent BJP MLA from Pathardeva seat in Deoria district. He is one of the senior-most leaders in the UP cabinet and has once again been fielded from Pathardeva.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Surya Pratap Shahi is 68 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Graduate Professional. He has declared total assests of Rs 6.5 crore and total liabilies of Rs 0.

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Surya Pratap Shahi contesting on a BJP ticket from Pathardeva constituency.

