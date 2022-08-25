Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh Arrested Again, 2nd Time in 3 Days; Over 100 Cases Filed Against Him Since 2004

Suspended Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh was on Thursday arrested again from his Hyderabad residence in connection with alleged derogatory remarks he made against Prophet Mohammed. The arrest comes two days after he was picked up by police on Tuesday for the controversial remarks following massive protests condemning his statement.

Singh was, however, granted bail hours after his arrest by a Hyderabad court, which accepted his lawyer’s argument that the police did not issue a notice under CrPC 41(A) to the accused before the arrest.

Singh has been booked under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act and has 101 cases lodged against him since 2004, of which 18 were communal offences, Hyderabad Police said.

Under the PD Act, Singh may not be able to get immediate bail. Legal experts told PTI the PD Act could be invoked against a person if the authorities feel that he or she is a threat to law and order.

A police statement said he has been habitually delivering provocative and inflammatory speeches and driving a wedge between communities leading to public disorder. “The Mangalhat police executed the PD Order on him on August 25 and he is being lodged in Central prison Cherlapally, Hyderabad," it said.

Amid tight security, Singh was arrested in the afternoon and shifted to prison.

Meanwhile, in a new video surfaced hours before his arrest, Singh attacked Telangana minister KT Rama Rao and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for allegedly vitiating the atmosphere of Telangana. Singh alleged that Telangana Police has become “puppets" in the hands of Owaisi.

He also targeted comedian Munawar Faruqui and alleged that KTR allowed him “to make jokes about our gods".

Owaisi, earlier in the day, demanded Singh’s arrest and said that protests in some parts of Hyderabad were a direct result of the alleged hate speech by the saffron party leader.

In a tweet, Owaisi said the police picked up 90 people from the Shah Ali Banda area on Wednesday and on his representation they were released. “This situation is a direct result of Raja Singh’s hate speech. He must be sent to jail at the earliest. I also reiterate my appeal to maintain peace. #Hyderabad is our home, it should not fall prey to communalism," Owaisi tweeted.

