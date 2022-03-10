Swami Prasad Maurya Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Swami Prasad Maurya of SP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Swami Prasad Maurya has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Swami Prasad Maurya, who quit the BJP and Yogi Adityanath government just before the elections, is contesting from the Fazilnagar Assembly seat in Kushinagar. Earlier, he has contested from the Padrauna seat. Maurya, seen as a backward caste leader, had switched to the BJP from BSP before the 2017 Assembly elections. He walked out of the BJP earlier this year, alleging that the ruling party was ignoring the issues of the OBC community.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Swami Prasad Maurya is 67 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Post Graduate. He has declared total assests of Rs 4.2 crore and total liabilies of Rs 0.

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Swami Prasad Maurya contesting on a SP ticket from Fazilnagar constituency.

