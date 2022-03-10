Home » News » Politics » Swami Prasad Maurya Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Swami Prasad Maurya Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

LiveStatus

-
-
AWAITED
Detailed Results

Live election result status of key candidate Swami Prasad Maurya of SP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Swami Prasad Maurya has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Advertisement
News18 Election Results Hub
Updated: March 10, 2022, 06:48 IST

Live election result status of key candidate Swami Prasad Maurya of SP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Swami Prasad Maurya has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Swami Prasad Maurya, who quit the BJP and Yogi Adityanath government just before the elections, is contesting from the Fazilnagar Assembly seat in Kushinagar. Earlier, he has contested from the Padrauna seat. Maurya, seen as a backward caste leader, had switched to the BJP from BSP before the 2017 Assembly elections. He walked out of the BJP earlier this year, alleging that the ruling party was ignoring the issues of the OBC community.

FazilnagarElection Results

  • 2022 Results
Party
Candidate Name
BSP
Iliyas
INC
Sunil Alias Manoj Singh
BJP
Surendra Kumar Kushwaha
SP
Swami Prasad Maurya
IND
Vinai Prakash Srivastava
JAP
Sarvdev Lal
AAP
Harishchandra Yadav
IND
Anurag Kumar Srivastava
IND
Nand Lal Gupta Vidrohi
ASPKR
Navratan
BJMP
Birja
IND
Mariyam Khatoon
IND
Vijay Kumar Pathak
IND
Saharun Nisha
  • Graduate and above
  • Criminal cases
  • Assets more than Rs 1 cr
  • Deposit Forfeited

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Swami Prasad Maurya is 67 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Post Graduate. He has declared total assests of Rs 4.2 crore and total liabilies of Rs 0.

Advertisement

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Swami Prasad Maurya contesting on a SP ticket from Fazilnagar constituency.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: March 10, 2022, 06:48 IST