Swati Maliwal’s Dragging Turns Political as DCW Hits Back at BJP's 'Fake Sting' Remark; Party Claims AAP Worker Behind Act

The terrifying incident of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal’s harassment and dragging in the national capital, has taken a political turn as the Centre raised questions on the authenticity of the act and alleged that it was a “staged drama".

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) also leveled serious allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and charged that the person behind the incident was actually an AAP worker.

Swati Maliwal had on Thursday claimed that she was harassed and dragged by a man after her hand got stuck in his car window as he tried to flee.

She hit back at BJP for alleging the incident was staged and said, “Let me tell those who think that they will scare me by telling dirty lies about me. I have done many big things in this short life, with a shroud on my head. I was attacked many times, but did not stop. With every atrocity, the fire inside me grew stronger. No one can suppress my voice. I will keep fighting as long as I am alive!"

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Thursday sent Harish Chandra, the man accused of molesting and dragging Swati Maliwal, to 14-day judicial custody. The 47-year-old Chandra was arrested by the Delhi Police on Thursday, and his car was also impounded.

Speaking to ANI, DCP South Chandan Chowdhary stated that according to Maliwal she was with her team outside the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here at around 2.45 am when the arrested accused identified as Harish Chandra, a resident of Sangam Vihar area, appeared to be in an inebriated condition

approached her.

The DCW chief in her complaint to police alleged that the man who was driving a white-coloured car stopped his car near where she was standing and “made indecent gestures" at her.

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva on Friday tweeted a picture of Harish Chandra Suryavanshi, the man accused of the crime. He claimed that Suryavanshi is a prominent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker in Sangam Vihar. In the picture, the accused could be seen campaigning with AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal.

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognizance of the incident has written to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi to intervene in the matter personally and to ensure that strict action is taken against the accused person and also sought a detailed action taken report must be apprised to the

Commission within 2 days.

“We have taken cognizance of the incident. This points a finger at the safety of women in Delhi. Though police have arrested the man behind this, why did such an incident happen in the first place?," said Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, NCW.

Maliwal’s claims come days after a 20-year-old woman identified as Anjali died after allegedly being dragged in the Kanjhawala area of Delhi for several kilometers.

