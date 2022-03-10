Syana Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Devendra Singh Lodhi of BJP leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Syana seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Sunil Kumar (BSP), Dilnawaz Khan (RLD), Gyanesh Kumar Chauhan (HUP), Satvir Singh (AAP), Devendra Singh Lodhi (BJP), Sangeeta (IND), Dinesh (IND), Km. Poonam (INC).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 65.44%, which is 2.88% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Devendra of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.66 Syana (स्याना) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Bulandsahar district of Uttar Pradesh. Syana is part of Bulandshahr Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.53% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.88%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 389059 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,06,910 were male and 1,82,124 female and 25 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Syana in 2019 was: 880 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,82,547 eligible electors, of which 2,00,041 were male,1,71,680 female and 9 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,44,713 eligible electors, of which 1,88,493 were male, 1,56,213 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Syana in 2017 was 143. In 2012, there were 1,229 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Devendra of BJP won in this seat defeating Dilnawaz Khan of BSP by a margin of 71,630 which was 30.82% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 54.15% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Dilnawaz Khan of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Devendera Bhardwaj of BSP by a margin of 1,664 votes which was 0.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 25.79% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 66 Syana Assembly segment of the 14. Bulandshahr Lok Sabha constituency. Bhola Singh of BJP won the Bulandshahr Parliament seat defeating Yogesh Verma of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bulandshahr Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Syana are: Sunil Kumar (BSP), Dilnawaz Khan (RLD), Gyanesh Kumar Chauhan (HUP), Satvir Singh (AAP), Devendra Singh Lodhi (BJP), Sangeeta (IND), Dinesh (IND), Km. Poonam (INC).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 65.44%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 62.56%, while it was 60.63% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Syana went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.66 Syana Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 363. In 2012, there were 343 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.66 Syana comprises of the following areas of Bulandsahar district of Uttar Pradesh: 3 Syana Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Syana constituency, which are: Garhmukteshwar, Hasanpur, Anupshahr, Hapur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Syana is approximately 603 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Syana is: 28°34’25.3"N 78°03’34.9"E.

