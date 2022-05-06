Tajinder Singh Bagga Arrest LIVE Updates: Case Turns into Punjab vs Haryana Police Tussle; Mann Govt May Approach HC Shortly; BJP Warns AAP

Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga, the national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), was arrested after AAP activist Sunny Singh submitted a complaint against him, stating that he made ‘provocative statements, propagated rumours, and attempted to promote religious and communal hostility’, according to reports. During a rally on March 30, Bagga allegedly threatened Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

However, the BJP has alleged that the move is initiated by ‘political vendetta’, and that the Punjab police had not followed proper procedure by taking the Delhi police into confidence. A case has been registered against the ‘abduction’ at the Jahangipuri station in Delhi, and Tajinder’s relatives have also alleged manhandling by the cops that came to arrest Bagga.

“Around 10 Punjab Police cops barged into my home in the morning. They punched me in the face when I tried making a video of the arrest. They even took away my phone. At 8:30 am, they dragged Tajindar outside,” the leader’s father was quoted as saying in a report by India Today. However, AAP leader Neel Garg denied the reports, saying Bagga’s father ‘was not manhandled as far as I know’.

A wild goose chase seems to have ensued over Bagga’s arrest and subsequent location. Delhi police sources said their team was on the way and had reached Panipat, and that a copy of an FIR against the arrest had been sent to the DGP Haryana. “There was no official information from Punjab Police. We officially do not know who took Bagga away,” the sources said.

“Based on a father’s complainant that his son has been abducted, we have registered complainant and taken legal step,” the sources added.

However, Mohali SP Manpreet Singh said the Local SHO was informed about the action. “Five notices were served but he (Bagga) did not respond to any. We have videographed all this action,” he said.

BJP Protests, AAP Says ‘Fight Between Police of 2 States’

BJP workers are currently protesting against Kejriwal and Punjab Police outside Janakpuri Police Station.

Bagga has been a fierce critic of the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, and had recently filed a case against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in April for ‘entering a Gurudwara’ in an ‘inebriated condition’.

“This coward @ArvindKejriwal sent 50 cops of Punjab police to illegally arrest @TajinderBagga from his home in Delhi. Family is in a state of shock. You won’t get away with this Kejriwal. Enough if enough !(sic) #IstandWithTajinderBagga,” said BJYM leader Neha Joshi in a tweet.

Delhi BJP President Adesh Kumar Gupta said the Punjab police had ‘broken the law’ by not taking the Delhi police into confidence. “Bagga and his family was manhandled. There was no intimation of an arrest by Punjab police and now Bagga has been taken to Punjab,” said Gupta, adding that an FIR will be filed against the Punjab police in the case.

“It is extremely shameful that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has started abusing his party’s political power in Punjab to intimidate political opponents. Every citizen of Delhi stands with the family of Tajindar Pal Singh Bagga in this hour of crisis,” said spokesperson of Delhi BJP Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra also condemned the arrest, saying, “Tajinder Bagga was arrested and taken away by 50 Punjab Police personnel from his house. A true chieftain, he cannot be intimidated or weakened by such antics. Why so much fear of a true Sardar?”

But the AAP has slammed BJP’s criticism, saying Bagga was known for his inflammatory tweets and statements. Delhi AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said ‘this is a fight between the police of two states’, and that the party had ‘nothing to do with it’.

“The BJP leader @TajinderBagga arrested by the Punjab Police. Had given to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ji the threat of “Jeene nahi denge” (will not let you live),” said AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in a tweet.

Meanwhile, AAP spokesperson Ghanendra Bhardwaj also replied to Mishra’s tweet, and accused the leader of ‘spouting poison’. “Mishra ji, you keep spouting a lot of poison, you too get better soon, otherwise it could be your turn next too!” he said.

