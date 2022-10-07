Taking A Turn for The Verse: Assam Congress Adopts Poetry Politics for Shah-Nadda Visit, BJP Finds It Funny

Hours after union home minister Amit Shah’s tweet on his three-day visit to the Northeast including Assam, the state Congress presented a poetic recitation on high-profile BJP leaders heading here including party national president JP Nadda. Reciting the specially composed poem by Bhupen Bora titled “Darpa Churna", the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief mentioned that the “Arunudoy scheme today has emerged as the prime yardstick of power and the key tool for the chief minister of the state to define progress in the BJP regime. Money has been spent in building a massive party office while people are losing lives in need of basic things like oxygen in hospitals".

Reacting to the Congress’s move on the day of Amit Shah and JP Nadda’s visit to the state, BJP leader Pijush Hazarika termed the poetry politics laughable.

“It’s an irony that the state Congress president can’t even compose a poem on his own. He composes poems and we win elections. That’s the difference," said Hazarika, minister for information and public relations, Assam.

Guwahati, meanwhile, has been decked in saffron for the visit of the two top leaders of the party. A stage for the booth workers’ conclave where Amit Shah will address an expected crowd of 45,000 and the inauguration of the newly built party office at Lokhra in Guwahati, the biggest and most advanced in the Northeast, are set. However, the question remains that when three Northeast states Nagaland, Tripura, and Meghalaya go to the polls in 2023, why is there a heightened political parlay in Assam and at such frequency.

“BJP’s heightened activities in the Northeast are not surprising. The party has been focussing extensively in the region, with elections coming up in Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura in 2023 followed by Mizoram next year. The Assam election victory in 2016 opened up the region for BJP, which is now in power in four states and in coalition in Nagaland. The BJP apparently is focussing on women this time. Pratima Bhaumik, union minister of state is expected to be the CM face in Tripura. Rano Shaiza has been given a Rajya Sabha ticket from Nagaland; she is the first woman MP from here, and that choice surprised many. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is trying to get a majority of the 25 seats from the region. As such, the party’s top leaders are visiting the region regularly. In terms of organisational structure and planning, the BJP is well ahead of others. However, the party is facing strong anti-incumbency in Tripura, in Meghalaya the ruling NPP has broken ties with it. So, it will be challenging times for the party. However, Himanta Biswa Sarma leading NEDA will surely pull out some tricks to bring the party and NDA in power in most of the states," explained Shyam Kanu Mahanta, senior political analyst from Assam.

The state BJP has planned an elaborate arrangement to give a rousing welcome to Nadda, and Shah who will arrive in the state capital late in the evening. The union home minister will engage in a crucial meeting on ‘Flood Free Assam’ at the state guesthouse.

“The meeting with the booth-level workers of Assam BJP was long pending and the very presence of Amit Shah in the meeting at Khanapara, Guwahati, will be a great fillip for the grassroots workers ahead of the panchayat polls. We are expecting 45,000 party workers from 399 mandals from all districts of the state," said Bhabesh Kalita, president, BJP Assam.

All ministers of the Himanta Biswa Sarma cabinet have been assigned respective districts to gather party workers at the rally ground. Pijush Hazarika has been allotted the responsibility for Sonitpur, Biswanath, and Lakhimpur districts of the state. Meanwhile, the proposed joining of several Congress leaders of the state in the saffron party in the presence of the union home minister has been denied by the state BJP president.

“A visit by party bigwigs is usually not a big deal. And this time around, both Amit Shah and Jagat Prasad Nadda, especially the latter, have a solid reason: inauguration of the Assam state BJP office. But as there are other compelling issues, they will naturally try to kill several birds with one stone. Yes, there are assembly elections in three north-eastern states. Right from the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the Northeast is fast proving to be electorally reliable for the BJP and its allies. Parties loyal to the current political dispensation in Delhi are ruling all these states, except some infrequent display of dissent in Mizoram. So, not only this visit, the saffron leadership in Delhi will use every visit to keep this support base intact. Fissures in all ruling parties are natural as each and every member, leader or group wants a share of the power cake. Those who have it want to protect it from those who want it. On the other hand, the seat of power itself provokes rivalry and dissent. Since there is no strong opposition worth the name, fissures within the party no longer tend to remain disguised. Fissures are impossible to avoid for one more reason in this case. Rival groups enjoy patronage from above. If rivalry remains somewhere outside the state, you can at the most expect a ceasefire, but not an end to it," said Ranen Kumar Goswami, an independent journalist based in Guwahati.

In the visit to the “Ashtalakshmi", as Prime Minister Narendra Modi describes the Northeast, Shah and Nadda will innaugrate the new state office of the party on October 8, the eve of Lakshmi Puja to be celebrated in this part of the country on the October 9.

In February 2019, the then national president of BJP, Amit Shah, had laid the foundation for the six-storey building over an area of 95,000 sq m by the national highway 27 in the Basistha Chariali area of Guwahati. The then chief minister of the state Sarbananda Sonowal had started the construction work. Shah along with Nadda will inaugurate the office at 10.30 am on October 8. The union minister will be involved in an important meeting with the chief minister and directors general of police of the Northeast at the state guesthouse at 4pm, right after addressing the BJP workers’ conclave. He will be present in the review meeting on the North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC) later in the evening.

While JP Nadda will leave for poll-bound Meghalaya on Saturday evening, the union home minister will offer his prayers at the revered Shakti Peetha of Kamakhya at 9.30 am on Sunday. Shah will also chair the North Eastern Council (NEC) Plenary Session at 11 am in the Administrative Staff College on October 9 before leaving for Dergaon in Upper Assam for the inauguration of State Level SPs Conference in the evening. The union home minister will fly from Jorhat airbase on Sunday evening, ending his key three-day visit to Assam and the Northeast.

