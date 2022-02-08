'Talent First Casualty of Dynastic Politics': Modi Tears into Cong as Party Loses Top Faces to BJP in Poll Season

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday tore into the Congress and said that “talent is the first casualty of dynastic politics". His attack came at a time when Sonia Gandhi-led party saw major defection ahead of upcoming assembly elections. Some top names include former Union minister RPN Singh and party’s Brahmin face in UP, Jitin Prasada.

“The difficulty being faced by Congress is that they never thought of anything else before the dynasty. We’ll have to accept that biggest threat to India’s democracy is the dynastic parties. When a family is the supreme in any party, then the first casualty is that of talent," the prime minister said in Rajya Sabha.

PM Modi further said that it was said in Parliament “Congress na hoti, toh kya hota (What would have happened, had Congress not been here)?". “It’s a result of the thinking, India is Indira, Indira is India," the prime minister said.

Adding on to the scathing attack, PM Modi said, “Mahatma Gandhi precisely knew what would have happened if ‘Congress hoti‘. He wanted to disband them beforehand."

“Had Congress ceased to be, as per the wish of Mahatma Gandhi, democracy would’ve been free from dynasty. India would’ve walked on the path of national resolutions, instead of taking to foreign view. Had Congress not been there, then there would have been no blot of Emergency," the prime minister said.

The Congress has lost many top leaders recently. Before Singh and Prasada, Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was once considered one of the Congress’s Generation Next and was backed by Rahul Gandhi, joined the BJP in 2020.

RPN Singh’s close aide and Congress’ candidate from Padrauna assembly in Kushinagar, Manish Jaiswal, also joined the saffron party exactly ten days after Singh defected to BJP. Several other leaders of the Congress including its OBC morcha vice-president Nand Lal Chauhan too joined the BJP.

PM Modi further alleged that as the opposition party, too, the Congress is creating hurdles in the country’s development. He also accused the Congress of being in the grip of urban Naxals, who are today controlling its thought and ideology. That is why, the prime minister added, the grand old party has become negative.

“The Congress in a way is in the grip of urban Naxals. That is why its thought has become negative." Modi suggested that the opposition party change its name from Indian National Congress to ‘Federation of Congress’. He said when a family is paramount in a particular party, the biggest casualty is talent.

He also attacked the Congress for sacking over 50 state governments of several parties during its over 50-year rule at the Centre. Taking a jibe at the Congress, the prime minister said if it was not there, the country would not have seen Emergency, the massacre of Sikhs and the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley.

