Talking About Third Front at this Time Not Practical, Says CPIM Leader MA Baby Ahead of Party Congress

Talking about a third front at the national level at this time was not practical, said CPIM politburo member MA Baby. The CPIM’s 23rd party congress will be held from April 6 to 10 at Kerala’s Kannur district. The party congress, which is held every three years, features discussions on the political line of the party as well as its organisational strengths and weaknesses.

Discussions on what needs to be done for strengthening the party in different parts of the country will also be held, and there will be focus on what stand the CPIM will take ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Baby said, “A search for crafting a third alternative at the national level at this point of time is untimely and impractical. The single primary political task is to defeat the BJP. In every state, we will work out suitable electoral tactical line based on the overall political tactical line. We will work out what is suitable, what is practical in every state, this is the more realistic approach."

Another senior CPIM leader said more than just coming together as a third front, there should be work based on issues like how federalism was being affected.

The party has reduced the maximum age from 80 to 75, for being part of the central committee. This has been so that more youngsters can be brought in. As Sitaram Yechury is in his second term, in all possibility he will be elected as the next general secretary.

In the present politburo, S Ramachandran Pillai, Biman Bose, Hanna Mollah and Pinarayi Vijayan are members aged above 75. Vijayan will be given an age exemption. The new central committee is also likely to have more presence of women.

