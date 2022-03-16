Talks with Insurgent Groups Have Improved Security Situation in N-E States: Home Ministry

Thanks to its new strategy of talks with insurgent groups in northeastern states, the security situation has improved drastically since 2014, the home ministry told Parliament.

The ministry of home affairs (MHA), while replying to a question, said the government has zero tolerance policy against terrorism.

“The government has initiated talks/negotiations with insurgent groups of northeastern states, which abjure violence, lay down arms and seek solutions for their problems peacefully within the framework of Constitution of India," the MHA said.

As a result, several outfits have come forward for talks/negotiations and have entered into Suspension of Operations (SoO) and some of them have signed Memorandum of Settlements (MoS) and dissolved themselves, the ministry said.

Advertisement

“Those who are not in talks are being dealt with by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Armed Forces and the State Police through counter-insurgency operations," the MHA said.

“Compared to 2014, the number of insurgency related incidents in the northeastern states have dipped 74% (2014: 824; 2021: 209), civilian deaths by 89% (2014: 212; 2021-23) and security forces casualties by 60% (2014: 20; 2021: 8)," the MHA said.

MHA has also said that as law and order is a state subject, the central government is supplementing the efforts of the state governments of the northeast to maintain law and order and curb illegal and unlawful activities through various measures, which include deployment of CAPF, reimbursement of security related expenditure (SRE) under the SRE Scheme, central assistance for modernisation of state police forces, sanction of India Reserve Battalions, banning the unlawful associations operating in NE region under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) and declaring specific areas as ‘disturbed areas’ under Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA).

Adequate security is provided to public representatives based on the threat assessment, the ministry said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.