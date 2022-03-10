Talwandi Sabo Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Talwandi Sabo seat in Punjab. A total of 15 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Ravi Preet Singh Sidhu (BJP), Prof. Baljinder Kaur (AAP), Khushbaz Singh Jattana (INC), Jeetmohinder Singh Sidhu (SAD), Master Tajinderpal Singh (JAPA), Sukhjit Singh (IND), Sukhpreet Singh (IND), Harjinder Singh (IND), Harminder Singh Jassi (IND), Kamaljeet Kaur (IND), Jagseer Singh (IND), Davinder Singh (IND), Baljinder Singh (IND), Balvan Singh (IND), Rampy Kaur (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 83.7%, which is -2.34% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Prof Baljinder Kaur of AAP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.94 Talwandi Sabo (तलवंडी साबो) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Bathinda district of Punjab. Talwandi Sabo is part of Bathinda Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 30.83% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.28%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 156336 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 73,089 were male and 83,245 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Talwandi Sabo in 2022 is: 1,139 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,51,953 eligible electors, of which 80,356 were male,68,998 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,32,671 eligible electors, of which 71,449 were male, 61,222 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Talwandi Sabo in 2017 was 932. In 2012, there were 590 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Prof Baljinder Kaur of AAP won in this seat defeating Khushbaz Singh Jatana of INC by a margin of 19,293 which was 15.02% of the total votes cast for the seat. AAP had a vote share of 42.48% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Jeetmohinder Singh Sidhu of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Amarjit Singh Sidhu of SAD by a margin of 8,524 votes which was 7.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.9% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 94 Talwandi Sabo Assembly segment of the 11. Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency. Harsimrat Kaur Badal of SAD won the Bathinda Parliament seat defeating Amrinder Singh Raja Warring of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Bathinda Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Talwandi Sabo are: Ravi Preet Singh Sidhu (BJP), Prof. Baljinder Kaur (AAP), Khushbaz Singh Jattana (INC), Jeetmohinder Singh Sidhu (SAD), Master Tajinderpal Singh (JAPA), Sukhjit Singh (IND), Sukhpreet Singh (IND), Harjinder Singh (IND), Harminder Singh Jassi (IND), Kamaljeet Kaur (IND), Jagseer Singh (IND), Davinder Singh (IND), Baljinder Singh (IND), Balvan Singh (IND), Rampy Kaur (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 83.7%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 86.04%, while it was 86.4% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Talwandi Sabo went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.94 Talwandi Sabo Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 163. In 2012, there were 136 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.94 Talwandi Sabo comprises of the following areas of Bathinda district of Punjab: KCs Raman, Singo, Talwandi Sabo and Raman (Municipal Council) of Talwandi Sabo Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Talwandi Sabo constituency, which are: Maur, Sardulgarh, Bathinda Rural. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Sirsa district of Haryana.

The total area covered by Talwandi Sabo is approximately 675 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Talwandi Sabo is: 29°58’13.8"N 75°01’37.6"E.

