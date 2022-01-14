‘Tamasha Bana Diya’: BSP Worker Cries on Camera After Being Denied Poll Ticket, Says Party Asked for Rs 50 Lakh

Bahujan Samaj Party worker Arshad Rana broke into crying on Friday after being denied a ticket in the upcoming election in Uttar Pradesh. A video of Rana sobbing and complaining about his party surfaced on social media.

“Tamasha bana diya… (they made a mockery me). I never thought this would happen. You promise me a ticket and then you give it to someone else. You people must have seen the daily advertisements in newspapers and on the hoardings. I did everything and yet..," the BSP leader said in the video.

He said that he’s been working for the BSP for 24 years and was formally declared candidate from Charthawal in 2018 for the 2022 UP polls.

“I’ve been working for 24 years; was formally declared candidate from Charthawal in 2018, have been trying to get in touch with the party, no proper response; have been told to arrange Rs 50 lakhs…had already paid about Rs 4.5 lakh," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On Thursday, the BSP announced its candidates from Charthawal and Gangoh assembly seats. The Mayawati-led party has fielded Muslim candidates from both the western UP seats. Mayawati tweeted on Thursday morning, “Salman Sayeed, son of Mr. Sayeduzzaman, former Home Minister from Muzaffarnagar district, met the BSP chief late last night on 12th January and joined Bahujan Samaj Party leaving Congress. Sayeed has been fielded by the BSP as its candidate from the Charthaval assembly seat."

Elections will be held in Uttar Pradesh in 7 phases. Voting will be held in UP in seven phases on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The results of the polls will be declared on March 10.

The first phase will start from western Uttar Pradesh and gradually will move towards eastern Uttar Pradesh. This time also the elections in UP will start from West UP like last time and will culminate in Purvanchal. Voting will be held in 58 assembly seats in the first phase and 64 in the last phase.

The UP Assembly has a total of 403 seats, with 202 being the majority mark. These 403 constituencies are distributed across seven broad regions – West UP (44 constituencies), Ruhelkhand (52), Doab (73), Awadh (78), Bundelkhand (19), East UP (76) and North East UP (61).

