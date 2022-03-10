Tamenglong Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: JDU Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Tamenglong seat in Manipur. A total of 4 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Huri Golmei (BJP), Janghemlung Panmei (NPP), Khangthuanang Panmei (NPF), Samuel Jendai (JDU).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 79.43%, which is 2.96% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Samuel Jendai Kamei of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Tamenglong results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.53 Tamenglong (तामेंगलांग) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hills region and Tamenglong district of Manipur. Tamenglong is part of Outer Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Tribe.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.05%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 33057 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 16,069 were male and 16,987 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tamenglong in 2019 was: 1,057 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 31,970 eligible electors, of which 15,650 were male,16,320 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 25,103 eligible electors, of which 12,645 were male, 12,458 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tamenglong in 2017 was 103. In 2012, there were 70 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Samuel Jendai Kamei of BJP won in this seat defeating Janghemlung Panmei of NPF by a margin of 2,004 which was 8.22% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 53.44% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Janghemlung Panmei of MSCP emerged victorious in this seat beating Khangthuanang Panmei of INC by a margin of 666 votes which was 3.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MSCP had a vote share of 41.26% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most number of votes in the 53 Tamenglong Assembly segment of the 2. Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Lorho S. Pfoze of NPF won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat defeating Houlim Shokhopao Mate of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Tamenglong are: Huri Golmei (BJP), Janghemlung Panmei (NPP), Khangthuanang Panmei (NPF), Samuel Jendai (JDU).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 79.43%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 76.47%, while it was 74.11% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Tamenglong went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.53 Tamenglong Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 57. In 2012, there were 43 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.53 Tamenglong comprises of the following areas of Tamenglong district of Manipur:

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Tamenglong constituency, which are: Nungba, Tamei, Saitu. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Tamenglong is approximately 9000 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tamenglong is: 24°56’51.4"N 93°33’19.1"E.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.