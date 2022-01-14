Tamil Nadu BJP Gets 2nd Highest 'Micro-donations' After Gujarat; Maharashtra Comes Third

The Tamil Nadu BJP has received the second-highest ‘micro-donations’ after Gujarat, the party’s NaMo application shows. The third spot is occupied by Maharashtra.

The BJP is the ruling party in Gujarat, and it in the opposition in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, where the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance is in power, respectively.

Karnataka, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal and Haryana occupy the rest of the 10 top spots in micro-donations. BJP leader CR Paatil has the highest number of referrals for the donations in his name.

The party had launched a “special micro-donation campaign" on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee last year in December, seeking to raise funds through small contributions from its members and others. Donors can choose from the contribution options of Rs 5, Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 500 or Rs 1,000.

Several BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had made donations and urged others to contribute.

“I have donated Rs 1,000 towards the party fund of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Our ideal of always putting Nation First and the culture of lifelong selfless service by our cadre will be further strengthened by your micro-donation. Help make BJP strong. Help make India strong," Modi had said in a tweet at the time.

JP Nadda had said that the party’s karyakartas would connect with “millions of people through this micro-donation campaign." The leader had sought blessings of people to “strengthen the world’s largest nationalist movement.

