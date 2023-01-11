TN Govt Delegation to Submit Memorandum Against Guv Today; Protests, Poster Wars as Row Escalates | Top Points

The tussle between Tamil Nadu’s ruling party DMK and Governor RN Ravi escalated on Tuesday after the governor’s remarks suggesting ‘Tamizhagam’ is an appropriate name for ‘Tamil Nadu’ and his omission of certain parts of his speech in the state Assembly on Monday became flashpoints. A DMK delegation is likely to meet the President in New Delhi on Wednesday to submit a memorandum against the Governor.

#GetoutRavi" posters, prominently featuring Chief Minister M K Stalin surfaced in some parts of Chennai on Tuesday, while another row broke out over the absence of the state government’s emblem in a Raj Bhavan Pongal event invitation.

Top points:

A DMK delegation, including State Law Minister Raghupathy and DMK MPs TR Balu, A Raja and Wilson, is likely to visit the President in New Delhi today to submit a memorandum against the governor for skipping certain parts of the speech during the Assembly proceedings.

Opposition Congress MLAs are planning to rake up the issue on the floor of the House on Wednesday, as per sources.

A poster war was sparked in Tamil Nadu after ‘#GetOut Ravi’ posters popped up in parts of Chennai. In response, posters were put up by local BJP functionaries hailing Ravi in Pudukottai. Many BJP Twitter handles backed him and slammed the ruling party over the matter.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday backed the Stalin government and criticised Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi for skipping portions of the government prepared customary address in the legislative Assembly and staging a walkout.

DMK cadres, allies, members of Tamil outfits and college students held protests at several places across the state. Effigies of the governor were set on fire in a few places, as per Times of India.

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday sought to categorically make it clear the Governor should only read out from the document prepared by the state government to be delivered as his customary address to the Assembly and that it had no place for their personal opinions or objections. According to Article 176 of the Constitution, the Governor’s address, made during the opening day of the first session of the year, is one that “highlights the state government’s policies, schemes and achievements," it said in a statement.

Chief minister M K Stalin, meanwhile, instructed DMK partymen and women to refrain from attacking the governor, as per Times of India. At a meeting of party MLAs in Chennai, Stalin asked them not to expend their energy on “negative politics".

