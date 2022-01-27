Tamil Nadu to Hold Urban Local Body Polls on Feb 19

Tamil Nadu State Election Commissioner V Palanikumar has announced that the urban local body polls in the state will be held in a single phase on February 19, 2022.

While briefing the media on January 26, Palanikumar said the filing of nomination papers will commence from January 28. The nominations will close on February 4, while the scrutinising of nominations will take place on February 5. The candidates can withdraw the nomination papers by February 7. On February 19, polling will commence from 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm, and the election commission will take up the counting of votes from 8 am on February 22.

The code of conduct for polls came into effect in the corporations, municipalities and town panchayats. While election activities will end on February 24 and the newly-elected members will assume charge and hold their maiden meetings on March 2. In Chennai, 3 IAS officers will act as election observers. 80,000 cops are to be deployed in the election process. It is also said that those voters who are Covid-19 infected and found with symptoms can exercise their franchise in the last one hour of the election.

The State Election Commission has also announced that a few posts will be elected through indirect elections.

>Here are the posts that are to be elected directly:

In Tamil Nadu, urban local body representatives are to be elected by direct election for a total of 12,838 seats, including 1,374 ward member positions in 21 corporations, 3,843 ward member positions in 138 municipalities and 7,621 ward member positions in 490 town panchayats. Meanwhile, it has been announced that the post of councillors in corporations, municipalities and town panchayats will be held on a party basis.

>Here are the posts that are to be elected indirectly:

A total of 1,298 posts, including mayor posts and deputy mayor posts of 21 corporations, chairman and vice-chairman posts in 138 municipalities and 490 town panchayats respectively will be elected through indirect elections. Meanwhile, the indirect elections will be held on March 4.

