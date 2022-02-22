Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election Results LIVE Updates: DMK Leads in All 21 City Corporations; 123 of 138 Municipalities, AIADMK in 8

Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election Results LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu urban local body elections began at 8am today. The single-phase elections were held on February 19 to fill 12,838 posts in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, 490 town panchayats and 649 urban local bodies in Tamil Nadu. As many as 74,416 candidates, including many independents, entered the fray. Around 2,400 officials and 7,200 police personnel from the Greater Chennai, Avadi and Tambaram commissionerate have been deployed during the counting of votes for the urban local body polls Tuesday.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is currently leading in 17 corporations. The AIADMK is currently leading in 3 municipalities and 41 town panchayats, while the Congress is leading in three municipalities, 15 town panchayats.

Strong police teams led by the respective District Superintendents are in charge of all the districts. The security at each counting centre is managed by a Deputy Superintendent level officer with a strong police force drawn from the Tamil Nadu local police, Tamil Nadu Special police and also policemen drawn from the police camps.

Here are the latest updates:

• Out of the total 1,374 corporation wards in the state, DMK has so far won 57 and the main opposition AIADMK 7 and others 8. T

• DMK candidate Sivagami Arivazhagan wins in Ward no. 23 of Edappadi Municipality. Here’s where Tamil Nadu ex-CM and leader of the opposition Edappadi Palaniswami’s residence is located.

• According to state election commission, the DMK is leading in all the 21 municipal corporations and in almost all municipalities and town panchayats.

• Tamil Nadu recorded 61 per cent voting in the urban local body polls to elect more than 12,500 members to the 640 urban local bodies. Chennai district however, recorded the least percentage with only 43.9 per cent.

• In Vellore Corporation area, DMK wins in 14 wards, AIADMK 4 wards, PMK 4 wards, AMMK 1 ward, and independent candidates.

• TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK wins Tanjore’s Orathanadu town panchayat.

• Transwoman Ganga of DMK wins from ward no. 37 of Vellore Corporation.

• The poll results will be announced via loudspeakers as soon as the counting process for a ward gets over.

• BJP candidate Gopinath defeats the ruling party by a margin of one vote at old Jayankondam municipality in Karur, where BJP has won 174 votes and DMK bagged 173.

• Elections to over 12,500 wards across 21 corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats were held on Saturday. The final voter turnout on Saturday was recorded at 60.7%.

• Following complaints of booth capturing and other irregularities, the State Election Commission ordered a re-polling on Monday in seven polling booths across Chennai, Madurai, Ariyalur and Tiruvannamalai districts.

• The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday won the elections at the Valparai municipality in Coimbatore.

• Former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar was arrested Monday night by the Chennai police from his residence for assaulting a DMK cadre on Saturday at Washermanpet during the urban local body polls.

• The Madras High Court on Monday refused to restrain the authorities concerned from counting the votes polled in the elections held on February 19 for the Coimbatore Corporation, along with other urban local bodies in Tamil Nadu.

