Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Elections LIVE Updates: Polling Begins Across 31,150 Booths Amid Heavy Security; Actor Vijay Casts Vote

>Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Elections LIVE Updates: The polling for the single-phase urban local bodies elections across Tamil Nadu began at 7 am. Nearly 1 lakh police personnel have been deployed today in addition to other arrangements to ensure peaceful and fair elections. Out of the 31,150 polling stations, the critical/ vulnerable have been identified and additional security arrangements have been made accordingly. The TN State Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements to ensure peaceful voting on February 19 which includes appropriate security arrangements, moving EVMs to voting centres and flying squads. Counting of votes would commence on February 22.

While the time for voting is from 7 AM to 6 PM, the last 1 hour is earmarked to people who have been affected by coronavirus.

The main parties in the fray include the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the BJP and actor Kamal Hasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM).

>Here are the latest updates on Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Elections:

• Check Dos and Don’ts for candidates in Tamil Nadu local body elections here.

• People queue up outside a polling booth in Coimbatore as they await their turn to cast vote.

• Visuals from voting booths.

• 12,321 Home Guards, 2,870 Ex-Servicemen and retired police personnel would also be additionally deployed to ensure conduct of polls in a fair and transparent manner, the state police said.

• Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan casts vote and urges people to come out and vote for urban body polls.

• Actor Vijay casts his vote at a polling booth near Neelankarai in Chennai.

• A total of 97,882 police personnel comprising 17,788 officers, 71,074 police men and women of Taluk and Armed Reserve and 9,020 personnel of the TN Special Police deployed as part of security measures, a police official told news agency PTI.

• As many as 846 Quick Response Teams and 1,343 other police teams have been positioned at key locations. Checkposts have been established in 455 places and vehicle checks are being done 24 x 7 to check transport of illicit arms, liquor and to check movement of outsiders who do not belong to a particular jurisdiction, PTI reported.

